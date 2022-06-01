QUESTEX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARRANGEMENT WITH SKEENA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. QEX QEXGF ("QuestEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that QuestEx and Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena") have completed the previously announced acquisition by Skeena of QuestEx by way of plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") effective at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 1, 2022.
Pursuant to the Arrangement, the holders of common shares of QuestEx (the "QuestEx Shares") (other than Skeena, any subsidiary of Skeena and any subsidiary of Newmont Corporation), received $0.65 in cash (less any applicable withholding taxes) and 0.0367 of a common share of Skeena (each whole common share, a "Skeena Share") for each QuestEx Share held. A subsidiary of Newmont Corporation was issued a promissory note by Skeena representing its entitlement to the Skeena Shares and cash otherwise payable in respect of its QuestEx Shares.
The QuestEx Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX at the close of trading on June 2, 2022, and QuestEx intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.
Further information about the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by QuestEx in respect of QuestEx's annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on May 25, 2022, which were mailed to QuestEx shareholders and filed under QuestEx's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.
"Joseph Mullin"
Joseph Mullin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Neither the Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.