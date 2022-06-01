Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation Launches CancerBuddy App

First-Ever Social Support Network for People Facing Cancer Helps Cancer Patients, Survivors and Caregivers Connect, Share Resources and Build Community
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation today announced the launch of CancerBuddy, the first-ever social support network mobile application for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.
CancerBuddy is a free peer support smartphone app for iOS mobile devices that helps patients, survivors, and caregivers find resources, emotional support, medical information, and a new community of peers going through similar experiences within their cancer hospital, city, state, country, and eventually globally.
"A cancer diagnosis can change your life - but with CancerBuddy you're never alone," says Christina Merrill, founder and CEO of the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation. "We're excited to launch the first-ever app for peer-to-peer support to empower individuals through every stage of their cancer experience."
"As a nurse and social worker who became a breast cancer patient, CancerBuddy is the app that I wish that I had during my treatment. I highly recommend it for every patient, survivor, and caregiver," says Hollye Jacobs, RN, MS, MSW and New York Times bestselling author of The Silver Lining: A Supportive and Insightful Guide to Breast Cancer.
CancerBuddy helps patients bond with one another as they navigate treatment together, provides survivors with a safe space to receive support and offer mentorship for others in treatment, and empowers caregivers to find practical assistance and emotional support to rise to daily challenges.
Cancer advocacy organizations, hospital systems, medical professionals, and counselors can use CancerBuddy to lead support and resource groups that strengthen connections and provide useful information amongst their community members.
"There might be someone down the hall in a hospital room wishing they had someone who could really empathize about their diagnosis, treatment and symptoms, but are unable to make that connection," says Merrill. "CancerBuddy lets you connect with people by diagnosis, age, gender, specific cancer hospital, geographical location, or interests, so that you can find support and connection when it's needed most."
Research has shown that peer support strategies improve cancer patients', survivors' and caregivers' coping skills, satisfaction with medical care, level of knowledge, sense of hope, personal relationships, mood, and health outcomes.
CancerBuddy will especially meet the needs of adolescents and young adult cancer patients who benefit from modern approaches to emotional support. About 80,000 people aged 20 to 39 are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
Peer support through CancerBuddy can also help reach individuals from marginalized groups and address health disparities that result from an inability or apprehension to engage with the medical care establishment.
CancerBuddy is made possible by the generous support of American Securities Foundation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Coleman Family Ventures, Dolan Family Foundation, Nektar Therapeutics, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., and the Wolpow Family.
Download CancerBuddy for free from the App Store.
Since 1992, the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation (BMCF) supports cancer and transplant patients and their families at every step of the way – from diagnosis and treatment through recovery and survivorship. BMCF is guided by a medical advisory board of nationally-recognized cancer specialists and collaborates with hospitals across the United States. It is the only organization of its kind that does not limit assistance by cancer type, treatment option, or age range. All BMCF programs are offered to patients and their families free of charge. For more information visit www.bonemarrow.org.
SOURCE Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation
