Global Cold Chain Monitoring Markets Size Projected to Reach US $16.75 Billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 16.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Cold Chain Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software); By Logistics ((Storage (Warehouse, Cold Container), Transportation (Airways, Waterways, Railways, Roadways)); Application; By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global cold chain monitoring market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2022 and 2030. The cold chain monitoring industry revenue of USD 4.68 billion in 2021 is expected to grow up to USD 16.75 billion by 2030.

What is Cold Chain Monitoring? How Big is Cold Chain Monitoring Industry?

Report Overview

A cold chain is a temperature-regulated supply chain fixed to offer a series that is uninterrupted for refrigeration of production, storage, and distribution procedures. Equipment and logistics are also crucial in sustaining the desired scope of low temperatures. Irrespective of the industry structure or product of a cold chain itself, each indifference within the supply chain reveals effects to potential risks.

Important factors that need to be taken into consideration while effective cold chain monitoring can be keeping a check on the temperature. Monitoring temperature trips in real-time offers the chance to take action in cases where direct action is probable. Though acting in transit may not be often feasible, those utilizing static cold containers like kitchen fridges have the opportunity to interfere and prohibit the products from detaining the point of no return and reduce losses. Likewise, factors like real-time data, monitoring at the level of package, connectivity, analytics, user-friendliness, single-use versus re-usability, consideration of outsourcing, selecting the accurate provider, and incident response plan play a crucial role in sustaining effective cold chain monitoring.

Top Companies in Cold Chain Monitoring Market Are:

Daikin Industries

Orbcomm

Berlinger & Co.

Sensitech

Monnit

Controlant

Savi Technology

Elpro-Buchs

Zest Labs

Securerf Corporation

Infratab

Lineage Logistics Holdings

Klinge Corporation

Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa

Cold chain monitoring market: Growth leading factors

The demand for fresh food and beverages has escalated the development in innovation and concentration on health, quality, and integrity. Additionally, the interest in healthy foods and the growth in middle-class people in spots like China are forcing cold chains to globalize. Consumers now ask for products at a higher-end like Alaskan Salmon that must travel extended distances and ship speedily to ensure quality and freshness. Therefore, sustaining prime temperature is essential for cold chain products to circumvent changes in texture and taste when a shipment drifts outside recommended temperatures.

A warehouse is an extensive storage area for hoarding goods. Multiple cold chain system warehouse is mapped out to sanction the flawless storage and transportation situations for products that are temperature sensitive. Therefore, the requirement to store goods has increased due to altering market demand for products.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market: Key Insights & Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 16.75 billion Market size value in 2021 USD 4.68 billion CAGR Estimation 16.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Companies Daikin Industries, Orbcomm, Berlinger & Co., Sensitech, Monnit, Controlant, Savi Technology, Elpro-Buchs, Zest Labs, Securerf Corporation, Infratab, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Klinge Corporation, Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa. Segments Covered By Component, By Logistics, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Cold chain monitoring market: Key segmentation

By components, software and hardware component play a prominent role in the effective management of cold chain monitoring. The segments ensure efficacy, integrity, and security of shipments are of utmost importance.

By logistics, storage and transportation have ruled the market owing to the requirement for packaged food and medicines need to be stored at consistent temperature levels. Several sensors and control devices are utilized for monitoring the storage temperature of packaged drugs and food.

By application, the processed food segment is expected to dominate the market, which can be attributed to changing dietary preferences of people and increased inclination towards processed food.

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to appear as the speedily growing regional market and unlock significant growth opportunities for the companies examining investments that are long term. Surfacing economies like China and India are anticipated to bestow the regional market development. The increasing population, the speedy industrialization, the pursuing rollout of warehousing networks and transportation, and the growth in demand for canned and processed food items are anticipated to propel the development of the regional market.

Industry development

In 2020, Gubba cold storage declared the reinforcement of its cold chain networks to underpin coronavirus vaccine storage.

In 2020, ELPRO declared the launch of a next-generation solution called LIBERO data loggers. This new product can be used for numerous things like dry ice, ultra-low applications, pharmaceutical monitoring, and so on.

The market primarily depends on the component, logistics, application and region

Cold chain monitoring market: By component

Hardware

RFID Devices



Telematics and Telemetry Devices



Sensors And Data Loggers



Networking Devices

Software

On-premises



Cloud-based

Cold chain monitoring market: By logistics

Storage

Warehouse



Cold Container

Transportation

Airways



Waterways



Railways



Roadways

Cold chain monitoring market: By application

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

Dairy Products

Fish, Meat & Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & Confectionaries

Others

