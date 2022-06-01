Bloomberg Launches New Indices in Climate Index Family

New indices include EU Paris-Aligned Benchmarks, as well as broad equity, corporate and sovereign fixed income offerings

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of new indices within the Bloomberg Climate Index Family, expanding the firm's fixed-income and equity index offerings.

Newly launched indices in the family include those labelled as EU Paris-Aligned Benchmarks (PAB), which deliver investors the tools and insight they need to measure and align their investment strategy with the Paris Climate Agreement's decarbonization targets. The Climate Family also includes indices providing comprehensive exposure to broad equity, as well as corporate and sovereign fixed income universes, that incorporate various climate and low-carbon themes, including a new Government Climate Risk score developed by Bloomberg Sustainable Finance Solutions.

"Investor demand for tools that help them build trustworthy ESG investment products and lower their carbon footprint has never been higher and Bloomberg's new Climate Index Family provides industry-standard climate benchmarks investors can use with confidence," said Chris Hackel, Head of ESG Indices, Bloomberg. "To be at the forefront of the net zero transition, investors can also rely on Bloomberg's Paris-Aligned Indices, built using Bloomberg emissions data. We will continue to build upon this family to support customer demand of solutions backed by Bloomberg's sustainable finance expertise and look forward to working with investors to leverage our ESG data sets to create additional custom climate strategies to meet their specific needs."

Bloomberg's PAB offering is underpinned by the Company's comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data on over 50,000 companies, which includes company-reported data and estimates for companies that do not report their emissions. Bloomberg's GHG emissions estimate model provides a distribution of estimates and confidence score showing the quality and availability of data for each estimate. This approach allows for the use of more conservative estimates, which follows the United Nation's precautionary principle to ensure corporate GHG data is not underestimated to incentivize companies to report their GHG emissions.

As with all Bloomberg Indices, the Bloomberg Climate Index Family is available for benchmarking, asset allocation and product creation purposes. The indices can be further customized to meet specific individual investor needs with respect to liquidity requirements, decarbonization trajectory, additional ESG exclusions, portfolio construction and the inclusion of additional ESG data sets.

The equity indices launched include:

PAB Canada Large-Mid NR Index (CAD), ticker: CAPABNL Index

PAB Canada Large-Mid NR Index (EUR), ticker: CAPABNE Index

US Large-Mid NR Index, ticker: USPABN Index

Japan Large-Mid NR Index, ticker: JPPABN Index

Eurozone Developed Large-Mid NR Index, ticker: EURPABN Index

Europe ex Eurozone Developed Large-Mid NR Index, ticker: EUXPABN Index

APAC ex Japan Developed Large-Mid NR Index, ticker: APXPABN Index

The fixed income indices launched include:

Bloomberg US Corporate Paris-Aligned Index, ticker: I37119US

Bloomberg Euro Corporate Paris-Aligned Index, ticker: I37117EU

Bloomberg Global Corporate Paris-Aligned Index, ticker: I37120US

Bloomberg Global Treasury Carbon-Scored Index, ticker: I37033US

Bloomberg Pan-Euro Treasury Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37034EU

Bloomberg Euro Treasury Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37035EU

Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Universal Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37036US

Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37037US

Bloomberg Global Treasury Universal Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37038US

Bloomberg Global Inflation-Linked Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37039US

Bloomberg Pan-Euro Inflation-Linked Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37040EU

Bloomberg Euro Inflation-Linked Carbon-Scored Bond Index, ticker: I37041EU

Bloomberg clients can access the available indices on the Bloomberg Terminal and all research and methodology for the indices is available at Bloombergindices.com.

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. To learn more about Bloomberg's Sustainable Finance Solutions, visit Bloomberg ESG.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including best in class fixed income and commodity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving needs. As an integral part of Bloomberg, BISL has access to a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

