Novel Protein-Like Synthetic Molecules with Superior Properties as Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Targeted Delivery Agents, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about a novel molecular discovery platform for synthetic protein-like molecules called Techneins™ with infinite building block diversity to discover ligands, inhibitors and engagers with nanomolar to picomolar affinity. Attendees will learn how techneins can be discovered and developed against virtually any type of target molecule, including complex proteins, peptides, small molecules and metal ions. Michal Avital-Shmilovici PhD, Principal Scientist, SRI International will discuss how techneins are designed to mimic biological drugs and diagnostics but with superior properties of potency, selectivity and biological and thermal stability. Dr. Avital-Shmilovici will also discuss how discovery is enabled through a innovative mega throughput screening technology that screens large chemically synthetic compound libraries in minutes.
TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SRI's Technein™ Discovery Platform enables the discovery of molecules with protein like structure and function but with the synthetic customizability of small molecules. Techniens use the the ever-growing list of synthetic scaffolds generated in medicinal chemistry as building blocks to create protein mimetics for use as therapeutics, diagnostics and catalysts. This non-natural building blocks confer biostability and lack of immunogenicity as well as extraordinary thermal stability compared to natural proteins. The Technein Discovery Platform is based on screening of chemical synthesized large diverse libraries (107 – 109 members) using a process that can screen millions of compounds per minute to identify nanomolar to picomolar hits as affinity agents, protein-protein interaction inhibitors and engagers. Examples of the application of the platform to the discovery of therapeutics and diagnostics for SARS CoV2 spike protein, K-Ras and Asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR) will be presented.
Register for this webinar to learn about a molecular discovery platform for synthetic polymers that can be used in drug discovery, diagnostics and targeted delivery agents with tunable and customizable properties of potency, selectivity, stability and pharmacokinetic properties.
Join Michal Avital-Shmilovici PhD, Principal Scientist, SRI International, for the live webinar on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Novel Protein-Like Synthetic Polymers with Superior Properties as Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Targeted Delivery Agents.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.