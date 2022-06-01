School furniture supplier Worthington Direct names new president Jason Miles

Celebrating 25 years in the educational and institutional furniture supply, Worthington Direct has named Jason Miles as new president. Miles is assuming the role previously held by the company's founder, Kevin Worthington.
DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worthington Direct™ has named Jason Miles as its new president. Miles joined Worthington Direct™ in 2016 as their Director of Operations and has played an integral role in their continued success within the school furniture market.
Miles previously worked for Lockton Companies as a Vice President within their transportation sector. This role gave him insight into the logistic challenges that can surface when shipping furniture, especially in the current climate. Miles has deployed many improvements in freight procedures and other internal processes to help the company continue forward. Holding true to the previous 25 years, investing in customer service continues to be his top priority.
Anyone who has worked in the school furniture business can tell you their first summer was a baptism by fire. The extremely busy, back-to-school season can easily intimidate those with a faint heart. Miles took it all in stride: answering calls, visiting local schools, and of course, learning all about school furniture products. "He passed the test with flying colors," says vice president Brian Heiland. "You can usually tell by September if someone is cut out for this line of work, and Jason never wavered."
He succeeds founder Kevin Worthington, who has been profoundly active in the school supply chain for over 44 years. Worthington spent 15 years at Hoover Brothers, Inc. and 5 years with JL Hammett Co., before deciding to start his own educational furniture dealership. In 1997, Worthington Direct™ was founded.
Worthington took his knowledge of the industry to market via a direct mail catalog. Today Worthington Direct is still relatively small with under 25 employees. They still print an annual school furniture catalog curated by top sellers; however, their website has greatly expanded their product offering, allowing other markets to find specialty and commercial furniture products with ease.
Kevin Worthington will still head up the board of directors but will spend more time working his Texas ranch and traveling with his wife Jan.
"Time has changed the design of classroom furniture. Ecommerce has changed the way dealers reach their clients. What hasn't changed is how important it is for us to maintain good relationships with our manufacturing partners. That's exactly what we will continue to strive for," says Miles. "We want to provide the best possible customer service and furniture knowledge to our customers, and we cannot do without the strong lines of communication we have with our brand partners."
Media Contact
Crimson Allen, Worthington Direct, 1 214-824-6009 Ext: 231, crimson@worthingtondirect.com
SOURCE Worthington Direct
