Heat Holders® expands its MAKING LIFE WARMER PROJECT to aid Ukraine refugees

Creators of the world's warmest socks are giving back to non-profit organizations and Ukrainian Refugees through product donations

ONTARIO, Canada, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Holders® - the maker of the world's warmest thermal socks - has partnered with various charities over the years to give back to the community. As part of the company's commitment to give back via their Making Life Warmer Project, they have donated hundreds of thousands of much-needed winter wear to charities, including sanctuaries, non-profit organizations for the homeless, and now, asylum seekers in Ukraine.

With supply chains being cut off throughout the country and an influx of displaced persons, civilians are finding themselves without basic necessities. With warmth and socks being one of the most requested items Heat Holders® is in a unique position to help. Heat Holders® have donated 12,000 pairs of socks via Global Empowerment Mission, who are providing these socks to aid those displaced by the invasion of Ukraine.

Heat Holders® stays dedicated to supporting the homeless and others in need. In addition to the Ukraine aid, the brand has donated more than 8,000 units just this year alone to organizations like Rosie's Place – a sanctuary for poor and homeless women, Friends of Boston's Homeless – a non-profit organization that connects people with stable housing, Knock Knock Give a Sock – a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting socks for those in need, The Compass Church) and many more.

Aside from the brand's work with a variety of charities, their goal is to bring warmth to the world which doesn't stop with just a pair or two of socks. They plan to give more every year and every Heat Holders® item sold allows them to donate more products. "We are grateful to our customers who continue to help grow The Making Life Warmer Project and make it such a success. They know they are helping those in need via our efforts and we could not do this without them. Most importantly, our wonderful partners who are doing great work at the grass-roots are truly inspiring and we are thankful to them for allowing us to help." states the brand.

Heat Holders® distribution started in North America in 2011. As their products made their way into the marketplace, local charities and organizations started reaching out to help those in need. Heat Holders® has been happy to help every step of the way, from the person who received it, to the person who approved it, to those who helped ship out the product. Millions of pairs of Heat Holders later, the message of warmth continues to spread all over the world. Then, as now, its Heat Holders® - Making Life Warmer.

Heat Holders® is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and a number of other retailers across the country. To learn more, visit https://www.heatholders.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Heat Holders

Internationally recognized as the world's warmest socks, Heat Holders® socks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks and 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Heat Holders® are specially developed with cashmere-like acrylic yarn which provides high performance insulation against the cold with superior moisture breathing abilities. Available in 3 different warmth profiles— Originals, Lites & Ultra Lites, they are like thermostats for your feet!

With Heat Holders®, you can give the perfect gift of warmth! Heat Holders® hats, gloves, or socks make for a fun and thoughtful stocking stuffer, or the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, friend or colleague.

