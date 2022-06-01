Italy on Madison: Renaissance of Good Taste in New York

After a full week of events celebrating anything Italian, Madison Avenue gets ready for a new beginning

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Italy on Madison campaign ended with enormous success a week of special events, cultural happenings, and experiential activities spotlighted authentic Italian craftmanship in fashion, culinary culture, jewelry, and design. Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the campaign extended from Flatiron to the Upper East Side, highlighting stores, boutiques, and restaurants that recreated a sense of Dolce Vita in this iconic location.

After an energizing opening ceremony in front of the ITA headquarters, featuring welcoming remarks by H.E. Mariangela Zappia, Ambassador of Italy to the United States, and NYC Commissioner Kevin D. Kim, the program continued with a wealth of educational seminars and networking opportunities for the Jewelry industry at Piazza Italia, with over 40 participating companies from Italy; Design (presentation about sustainable design), Food & Wine (featuring seminars about Women in Wine, and the Restaurant Industry), craftmanship (workshops and lecture about the Venice Original project). Hundreds of guests throughout the campaign registered for the sold-out fashionable events, and open houses in the 35 participating stores and restaurants. Most notably the book signing at Max Mara with Elle editors, the launch of the 2022 evening collection at Armani, and MOLTENI & DADA among many others. A festive gathering of Vespa lovers, part of the New York City Vespa Club swarm the city to add a cheerful touch while the Italian Soccer A League, the most popular sport there, organized a pop-up store. Guests also had an opportunity to indulge in a scrumptious Italian dinner at Eataly's Serra, for an epicurean experience with PDO products explained by storyteller extraordinaire Lou DiPalo of the homonymous iconic store in Little Italy.

Antonino Laspina, director of the Trade Agency promoting the event, was satisfied with the result of the campaign, stating: "The American marketplace is still of primary importance for Italian high-end productions and ingredients, and we hope this initial effort will ignite consumer confidence and a collaborative spirit among the participants."

"Italian Fashion and Design industries are the epitome of the Made in Italy," added Paola Guida, Head of Fashion and Beauty at the Italian Trade Agency. "Imports from Italy are blooming: in 2021 US imported $.12 billion in fashion and beauty products from Italy, with a 30% increase compared to 2019. Statistic forecasts are very positive, with double digits, and we really want to further support and push Italian products in the States. "Italy on Madison" is just one of the many events ITA is planning in the USA and NYC."

Italy on Madison represents a strategic kaleidoscope that celebrates good taste in every sense. Participating stores included: Aquatalia, Aquazzura, Armani, Buccellati, Canali, Davide Cenci, Eleuteri, Eleventy, Frette, Ippolita, Isaia, MarinaB, Marina Rinaldi, Max Mara, Monnalisa, Punto Ottico, Sermoneta Gloves, Tods, Zegna for the fashion houses. B&B Italia, Frette, Molteni & Dada, Natuzzi Italia, OnMadisonPark/Arclinea NY, and Poliform for Design. And Altesi, Bar Italia, Bocca, Eataly (Il Patio) Il Mulino uptown, La Pecora Bianca, Poppi, San Pietro, Serafina Always, and Tarallucci e Vino NoMad restaurants, which were recognized for their commitment to excellence and authentic Italian ingredients even during such a disrupted market.

For additional information about the campaign and the full list of participating stores please visit: http://www.ItalyonMadison.nyc

