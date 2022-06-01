Growatt Launched New Website to Promote Its Portable Power Station Offerings

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website www.growattportable.com to go live on June 1st, 2020. To cover its fast-growing category verticals, the new website will promote its new portable power station portfolio which was unveiled earlier in April this year.
"Growatt is committed to encouraging a smart energy life with sustainable green power. In the past, our solution was limited to providing energy on site, but we have developed a new portable power station line in the hope that green energy can be brought outdoors to offer all-scenario green energy solutions," said Lisa Zhang, global marketing director at Growatt. The recently released Growatt Infinity 1500 has a 1554Wh capacity and 2000W output and can cover 95% of outdoor and indoor appliances. It supports high-speed solar and AC wall charging and can be charged to 80% in just one hour, making it the perfect companion for outdoor activities and a reliable friend for home backup.
Unlike Growatt's traditional product offerings, the new portable power station mainly serves outdoor enthusiasts and users who need installation-free backup power solutions. This is a new customer type for Growatt, which is different from the previous in terms of user portraits and shopping habits. The launch of the website is to provide a more intuitive, user-friendly, and interactive communication platform and to bridge the gap with end users of this type.
"By launching a new site, we can interact directly with our users and better communicate with the market. We believe this will facilitate us to continuously optimize our products and services. The launch of the new website echoes our promise to always set user experience as a top priority," Zhang added.
The new website comes with a fresh visual in response to the Company's expansion strategy. In the future, Growatt will launch more products to complete the entire portable power ecosystem, giving users the real freedom to use clean energy anytime, anywhere.
To learn more about Growatt's new portable power station and the related offerings, please visit the new website www.growattportable.com.
SOURCE Growatt
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.