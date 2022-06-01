National Purolator Tackle Hunger Month campaign kicks off

Purolator to match cash donations made to Purolator Tackle Hunger during June

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Purolator Tackle Hunger® Month, running today until June 30, 2022, helps raise awareness about food insecurity and collects food and cash donations to support food banks across Canada. During the month-long campaign, Purolator will match cash donations made to Purolator Tackle Hunger, up to $50,000.

During the month-long campaign, Purolator will match cash donations made to Purolator Tackle Hunger, up to $50,000

Last year, Canadian food banks saw an average of 1.3 million visits per month, with more than one-third of users being children, according to the 2021 Food Banks Canada Report. This was a 20 per cent increase in visits over 2019, before the pandemic.

"Hunger is a growing concern for many Canadians, with food banks across Canada experiencing an alarming surge in visits in recent years," said John Ferguson, Purolator's President and CEO. "Our employees, partners, agents and customers have been dedicated to tackling hunger in Canada for almost 20 years, and Purolator Tackle Hunger Month is a month-long effort focused on supporting those in need in our communities."

How to support Purolator Tackle Hunger Month:

Make an online donation to Purolator Tackle Hunger® here, in support of Food Banks Canada. Purolator will match all donations up to $50,000 made during June. Make a food or cash donation at any Purolator Shipping Centre.

Purolator employees are also doing their part to alleviate hunger, by hosting Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaigns and other fundraising events in June to raise food and funds for local food banks in their communities.

Purolator's Red Bag campaign began in 2018, to expand the Purolator Tackle Hunger program and collect more food donations. Purolator Tackle Hunger volunteers distribute reusable Red Bags in their communities, collect the bags filled with non-perishable goods and deliver the contents to local food banks. Check Purolator's website and social media channels for a list of upcoming Red Bag initiatives, or to find out how to host a local Red Bag Food Drive in your community.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

Canadian food banks saw an average of 1.3 million visits per month last year, according to the 2021 Food Banks Canada Report. As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, agents, customers and Canadian food banks to collect donations and help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity in Canada. Since its inception in 2003, the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program has helped deliver more than 18 million pounds of food to food banks across Canada. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

Join the conversation

Website: purolatortacklehunger.com

Facebook: facebook.com/PurolatorInc

Twitter: @PurolatorInc

Instagram: @PurolatorInc

SOURCE Purolator Inc.