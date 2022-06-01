Compact Motorized Kinematic Mirror Mounts & Piezo Mirror Mounts for High Precision Optics and Laser Applications

The new PI motorized optical mounts are suited for laser applications and are available for ambient and vacuum conditions.

AUBURN, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in high speed laser beam steering mirror mounts often used in optical communication and laser stabilization, also offers a compact motorized mirror mount family, for applications where large angles, high stability, and lower dynamics are required.

Motorized kinematic mirror mounts provide a means to control the pitch and yaw axes of a mirror, usually to direct or deflect a laser beam. To achieve large angles up to 16 degrees while keeping the dimensions as small as possible, the N-480 series kinematic motorized optical mirror mounts are equipped with long travel, high resolution piezo motors. The miniature motors are capable of 20nm steps which translates into angular resolution as small as 0.3µrad. Another advantage of PI's compact piezo motor actuator concept is the versatility of control – manual or conveniently through software.

Excellent Stability

Piezo motors are self locking and provide very high stability, a prerequisite for many kinmatic mirror mount applications, such as optical path alignment, where excellent long-term angular stability is required.

Open-loop and Closed-loop Control

Piezo motors are available for open-loop and closed-loop control. Closed-loop control provides higher accuracy and better repeatability. For most applications, open-loop actuators are sufficient, especially when an independent signal, such as optical power, can be used to close the loop externally.

Different Aperture Sizes

The N-480 compact motorized optical mounts provide tip/tilt angles up to 16 degrees in θX and θY and are offered for optics diameters of ½", 1", and 2".

Vacuum Option

The N-480 precision mirror mounts are available for ambient conditions and vacuum to 10-6 hPa.

Motor Controllers

The E-872.401 compact piezo motor controller is available to drive the mirror mounts.

High Dynamics Laser Beam Steering

For highly dynamic laser beam control and high bandwidth applications, piezo-flexure actuated and voice-coil-driven fast laser steering mirror mounts are also offered.

