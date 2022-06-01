Natural Protein Powder Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp. & Cargill Inc.|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural protein powder market size is expected to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.08% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the natural protein powder market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South American regions

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Natural Protein Powder Market Analysis Report by Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, and Other natural protein powder) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/natural-protein-powder-market-industry-analysis

Natural Protein Powder Market: Drivers & Challenges

The natural protein powder market is driven by the increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market. However, factors such as challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth and may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Natural Protein Powder Market: Vendor Analysis

The natural protein powder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring other smaller brands and increasing the market presence to compete in the market. The natural protein powder market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. among others.

Few companies with key offerings:

Amway Corp. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Nutrilite.

The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Nutrilite. Cargill Inc. - The company offers plant-based protein solutions which satisfy consumers' hunger for protein-enriched foods and beverages.

The company offers plant-based protein solutions which satisfy consumers' hunger for protein-enriched foods and beverages. Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Avonlac.

The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Avonlac. GNC Holdings Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Wheybolic.

The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Wheybolic. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Formula 1.

Natural Protein Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Natural plant-based protein powder - size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural whey protein powder - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other natural protein powder - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural Protein Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

