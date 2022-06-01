CHIPOTLE KICKS OFF PRIDE MONTH WITH 'ALWAYS REAL' ACTIONS FOR THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY

Happy Hippie Foundation partnership helps address food insecurity with $250,000 in community meals and support of The Trevor Project provides life-saving resources for the greater LGBTQIA+ community throughout the year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG announced its 'Always Real' support for the LGBTQIA+ community in honor of Pride month. Chipotle worked with its PRIDE Employee Resource Group to identify pressing issues that members of the community face, and together developed its first-ever program dedicated to yearlong support.

'Always Real' Food

Food insecurity, the state of being without reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food, disproportionately affects members of the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ adults living in the U.S. are nearly twice as likely to be experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic than non-LGBTQ adults.* To help address this crisis, Chipotle is teaming up with Happy Hippie, a nonprofit organization founded by Miley Cyrus whose mission is to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations, to provide $250,000 in free Chipotle to Happy Hippie's partner LGBTQIA+ centers across the country, giving them access to real food throughout the year.

Round Up for Real Change

Now through June 16, guests in the U.S. can round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. Guests in Canada can round-up their order total to support Egale Canada throughout June. Egale works to improve the lives of Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex people through research, education, awareness, and legal advocacy. To date, Chipotle has raised approximately $12 million for underserved communities through its Round Up for Change platform. The brand also plans to continue its support of LGBTQIA+ organizations beyond June and spotlight Happy Hippie as a round up partner later this year.

'Always Real' Pride

Today, Chipotle is launching a collection of inclusive merchandise, including various tees and long-sleeve tops, that were designed in partnership with its PRIDE Employee Resource Group to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Chipotle will donate $10 from each item sold to The Trevor Project or a minimum of $15,000. Fans can explore and purchase the new collection here: https://chipotlegoods.com/.

Pride at Chipotle

As a long time Pride supporter, Chipotle celebrates equality with its employees as well as its customers. The company empowers its workforce by investing in the well-being of its employees and their families with world-class benefits like access to mental health care through employee assistance programs. Further resources include enhanced paid parental leave for adoptive parents, same-sex couples, and paternity leave, as well as covered care and surgical services for Transgender employees. Chipotle recently received a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, highlighting best workplaces for LGBTQIA+ equality.

'Always Real' Training

Chipotle is also collaborating with The Trevor Project to boost its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs by providing new interactive and intensive trainings to Chipotle employees focused on allyship and the environmental stressors and cultural stigmas that contribute to the LGBTQ community's heightened risk for suicide.

"As an organization rooted in purpose, we're always looking for ways to drive real, meaningful change," said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer at Chipotle. "Cultivating a better world takes a commitment from all of us, and we want to address the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, provide everyone a safe place to authentically come to work, and cultivate an environment for all to thrive."

