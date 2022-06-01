FEI's ICONS: Women of Note Event to Provide Insight into Career Development Strategies for Female Financial Professionals

Speaker roster includes accomplished executive officers serving as role models and resources for fellow women building their careers
MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI) the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the speaker lineup for its upcoming ICONS: Women of Note virtual event on June 8 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET. Attendees can earn up to 3 CPE credits. To register, please visit https://www.financialexecutives.org/icons2022.
ICONS's speaker roster includes accomplished executive officers serving as role models and resources for fellow women building their careers. These leaders will address—through the lenses of their own experiences—how to shape a career, to influence positive change, to work with wisdom, and to thrive within a business world embracing equity. The speakers include:
- Kalpashree Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Knekxt Group, LLC
- Patti Humble, Chief Accounting Officer, UPS
- Felitia Lee, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, Marriott International
- Dr. Donna Marino, Psychologist, Executive Coach, Speaker and Author
"We continue to seek ways to honor women who stand as strong leaders by giving them platforms to share their journeys. The guests presenting at ICONS 2022 have built their own companies, worked their way up through various corporate environments, and have created positive change in their businesses and communities. It's important for individuals from any population to have access to networks that understand their paths. We aim to provide just that for women in finance in an effort to help them achieve whatever goals they choose," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI and FERF.
The ICONS conference is made possible through the support of Financial Education & Research Foundation, and the event sponsors EY, PWC, and Robert Half Protiviti.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
Media Contact
Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, ldevita@financialexecutives.org
Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, claudine@crimsoncommunicates.com
SOURCE FEI
