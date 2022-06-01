Jennifer Cole and Laura Cunningham Join Westchester Education Services

Education Industry Veterans Appointed to Management Team in Newly Created Role of Content Director

DAYTON, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westchester Education Services is excited to announce that education industry veterans Jennifer Cole and Laura Cunningham have recently joined the company's management team. Each will serve in newly created Content Director roles.

Jennifer Cole is the Content Director, Literacy, Languages, and Humanities. In this role, she will apply her more than two decades of editorial experience leading teams in creating engaging and effective classroom materials for educational publishers and educational content providers, including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Sundance Publishing, and KnowledgeWorks Global Limited.

Laura Cunningham is the Content Director, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). She draws upon her background as a science educator in public schools, along with her management and executive editorial roles at content development companies, including Calvert Education and CSA Education. In this role, Laura will lead teams that deliver learning materials for our clients that align with national education requirements, including Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core Math, and state-specific academic measures.

Kevin J. Gray, President and Chief Content Officer of Westchester Education Services, stated, "As Content Directors, Laura and Jennifer each bring a wealth of industry-specific knowledge and leadership capabilities. Their respective roles will further enhance the collaborative partnerships that Westchester prides itself on providing educational publishing and ed-tech clients. Their acumen as educators and content developers, along with their passions for creating high-quality classroom materials ensures that our editorial and production teams will continue to exceed our clients' expectations for high-quality learning materials that reach and engage all students."

Westchester Education Services is also pleased to welcome the following individuals to our team: Kevin Schroeder, Director, Client Solutions, will combine his industry experience with companies including Hazelden Publishing, Activate Learning, and SMART Technologies, along with his background as a Social Studies teacher, to guide prospective and existing clients in identifying the specific solutions to best address their unique product development goals. Tara Hlavinka, who has joined the company in the role of Senior Editor, Math, possesses more than 20 years of experience in mathematics educational publishing. She has previously held both content development and management roles, with an emphasis on creating materials addressing the needs of the whole learner.

Additional information about the Westchester Education Services team and our service offerings can be accessed at westchestereducationservices.com and westchestereducation.co.uk.

# # #

About Westchester Education Services:

A division of Westchester Publishing Services, our team offers educational publishers and ed-tech providers the complete spectrum of services for literacy, math, science, social studies, bilingual education, and more, including content creation for student books, teacher guides, and ancillaries; translation; original illustrations, photo research, and page design and layout; and post-development editorial and pre-press production, including e-Pub conversion.

Our management team includes veteran resources from all aspects of educational development, as well as high-quality design, image management, and page layout professionals. The management team members rely on their deep network of resources to staff projects appropriately, ensuring the best fit for our client's project needs.

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Westchester Publishing Services was founded in 1969 and is a trusted partner to the publishing industry, with an expanding array of editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. The company supports clients in trade publishing, university press, academic publishing, industry trade publishing, and policy group spaces among others, including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, The MIT Press, Fastcase, Bloomsbury, and Legend Times Group. Westchester Publishing Services became a US employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2014. Since that time, Westchester Publishing Services has launched Westchester Education Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers and ed-tech providers, as well as Westchester Publishing Services UK, based in Stratford upon Avon, to provide added services for publishers in the United Kingdom and Europe. In 2021, Westchester Publishing Services, UK acquired River Editorial based in Devon, UK, to offer bespoke editorial services for clients in the United Kingdom and Europe. Westchester Education UK and International, also based in Stratford upon Avon support our education and ed-tech clients located outside the Americas region with market-specific education content development services.

Inquiries about a new product or service offerings should be submitted to Deb Taylor, Director of Business Development and Marketing at 203-448-2280 or Deb.Taylor@westchesterpubsvcs.com.

Additional questions should be sent to Nicole Tomassi, Marketing and Conference Manager at 203-658-7135 or Nicole.Tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com. Further information is also available at: http://www.westchesterpublishingservices.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Media Contact

Nicole Tomassi, Westchester Publishing Services, 1 203-658-7135, nicole.tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com

Deb Taylor, Westchester Publishing Services, 203-448-2280, deb.taylor@westchesterpubsvcs.com

SOURCE Westchester Publishing Services