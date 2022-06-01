Check-Cap Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Company initiated first part of its U.S. pivotal study in early May 2022

ISFIYA, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") CHEK, CHEKZ, a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 and Recent Highlights:

Earlier in May ,after successfully obtaining Institutional Review Board approval, the Company announced the initiation of the first part of its U.S. pivotal study of C-Scan that focuses on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average risk U.S. population at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota . Elizabeth Rajan , M.D., gastroenterologist, and professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic, is the principal investigator of the study at this site. The Pivotal Study is expected to enroll approximately 1,000 subjects ages 50-75 and will be conducted at up to 15 clinical sites in the U.S. The first part of the trial will enroll up to 200 subjects. The Company is working to enroll new additional study sites in the U.S. and plans to provide updates in the future. The second portion of the trial, anticipated to begin in Q4 2022, will enroll approximately 800 subjects and will compare performance of C-Scan to traditional colonoscopy. Data from this second comparative portion of the study will be analyzed for statistical significance and are intended to serve as the basis for the Company's filing for FDA approval in the U.S.

"The initiation of the U.S pivotal study in May 2022 represents a key milestone in our path to demonstrate the clinical potential of C-Scan and gather final data to support regulatory approval in the U.S.," said Alex Ovadia, chief executive officer of Check-Cap. "We are progressing towards agreements with additional reputable gastroenterology centers in the U.S. to expand patient enrollment across different U.S. geographies. We believe that C-Scan system has the potential to address a significant unmet need, through the introduction of potentially the first patient-friendly and preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer, and look forward to advancing to the final clinical stages of research."

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net research and development expenses were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily due to (i) an increase of approximately $0.7 million in salary and related expenses, mainly as a result of increased employee head count, (ii) an increase of approximately $0.4 million in other research and development expenses, including clinical related expenses, (iii) a $0.2 million increase in material, subcontractors and consultants' expenses, and (iv) an increase of approximately $0.1 million in share-based compensation. The Company expects that clinical related expenses will increase in the upcoming quarters as it progresses in its ongoing U.S. pivotal study.

The increase in net research and development expenses between 2022 and 2021 is also due to a $0.3 million grant from the Israel Innovation Authority, which amount was recorded as a deduction from research and development expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in professional services, a $0.1 million increase in other general expenses, mainly associated with directors' and officers' liability insurance, and a $0.1 million increase in share-based compensation.

Operating loss was $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to an operating loss of $3.6 million for the same period in 2021.

Net finance income was $51,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net finance expenses of $9,000 for the same period in 2021.

Net loss was $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term bank deposits as of March 31, 2022 were $55.7 million as compared to $51.9 million as of December 31, 2021. On March 3, 2022, the Company consummated a registered direct offering for the sale of 20,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares. The registered direct offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $10.0 million or approximately $8.9 million net of offering expenses. The Company believes that it has sufficient capital to fund its ongoing operations and plans into the first quarter of 2024.

The number of outstanding ordinary shares as of March 31, 2022 was 116,411,949. As of May 30, 2022, the number of outstanding ordinary shares was 116,411,949.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer and enable early intervention and cancer prevention. The Company's disruptive capsule-based screening technology aims to help millions of people to stay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon as it travels naturally along the gastrointestinal tract. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no sedation. It requires no bowel preparation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption. C-Scan is not intended to replace colonoscopy. A positive C-Scan result should be followed by colonoscopy. C-Scan is an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States.

CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)



March 31,

December 31,



2 0 2 2

2 0 2 1 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,263 $ 26,457 Restricted cash

350

350 Short-term bank deposit

44,127

25,104 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

860

839 Total current assets

56,600

52,750









Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net

1,828

1,793 Operating leases

1,162

1,116 Total non-current assets

2,990

2,909 Total assets $ 59,590 $ 55,659









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accruals







Trade $ 970 $ 1,050 Other

1,102

680 Employees and payroll accruals

2,257

1,961 Operating lease liabilities

370

350 Total current liabilities

4,699

4,041









Non-current liabilities







Royalties provision

134

132 Operating lease liabilities

800

795 Total non-current liabilities

934

927









Shareholders' equity







Share capital, Ordinary shares, 2.4 NIS par value (360,000,000

authorized shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021; 116,411,949 and 96,411,949 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)









83,602

68,787 Additional paid-in capital

84,374

90,089 Accumulated deficit

(114,019)

(108,185) Total shareholders' equity

53,957

50,691









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 59,590 $ 55,659























CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31,



2022 2021 Research and development expenses, net

$ 4,128 $ 2,406 General and administrative expenses



1,757

1,151 Operating loss



5,885

3,557 Finance Income (loss), net



51

(9) Net loss for the period

$ 5,834 $ 3,566 Loss per share:









Net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted



0.06

0.05











Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding - basic and diluted



102,634,171

68,071,059

















CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Number of ordinary

shares

Amount Additional

paid-in capital Accumulated

deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2022 96,411,949 $ 68,787 $ 90,089 $ (108,185) $ 50,691 Issuance of ordinary shares

and warrants in March 2022

registered direct offering, net

of issuance expenses in an

amount of $1,150 20,000,000

14,815

(5,965)

-

8,850 Share-based compensation -

-

250

-

250 Net loss -

-

-

(5,834)

(5,834) Balance as of March 31, 2022 116,411,949 $ 83,602 $ 84,374 $ (114,019) $ 53,957





















Number of ordinary

shares Amount Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

deficit Total shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2021 46,239,183 $ 31,646 $ 75,715 $ (90,983)

$ 16,378 Issuance of ordinary shares in

private placement, net of

issuance expenses in an

amount of $30 24,204,682

18,099

1,120

-



19,219 RSUs vesting 24,395

18

(18)

-



- Share-based compensation -

-

73

-



73 Net loss -

-

-

(3,566)



(3,566) Balance as of March 31, 2021 70,468,260 $ 49,763 $ 76,890 $ (94,549)

$ 32,104





























CHECK-CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended



March 31,



2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss $ (5,834) $ (3,566) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net

cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation

76

43 Share-based compensation

250

73 Financial income, net

(51)

(57) Changes in assets and liabilities items:







Increase in prepaid and other current assets and non-

current assets

(18)

(142) Increase in trade accounts payable, accruals and other

current liabilities

389

85 Increase in employees and payroll accruals

296

208 Increase in royalties provision

3

42 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,889) $ (3,314)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property and equipment

(200)

(33) Investment in short-term bank and other deposits, net

(18,999)

(8,381) Net cash used in investing activities $ (19,199) $ (8,414)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Exercise of warrants into ordinary shares, net of issuance

expenses

-

19,219 Issuance of ordinary shares in the registered direct offerings,

net of issuance expenses

8,894

- Net cash provided by financing activities $ 8,894 $ 19,219 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash

(15,194)

7,491 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period

26,807

8,053 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end

of the period $ 11,613 $ 15,544









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash flow

information:







Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts

payable and accrued expenses $ 71 $ 32 Payable due to issuance costs

45

- Assets acquired under operating leases

129

916 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for taxes

1

- Interest received

$ 61

$ 6

SOURCE Check-Cap Ltd.