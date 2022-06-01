Immutable Submits Proposal to ApeCoin Community to Build Bored Ape Yacht Club's Otherside Metaverse on Immutable X, a Layer 2 Scaling Solution on Ethereum

SYDNEY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, powering the next generation of web3 gaming and interactive content as the leading carbon-neutral, scalable platform for trading NFTs on Ethereum, today announced that it has submitted a proposal to the ApeCoin DAO to build out the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse Otherside on the Immutable X protocol.

The proposal asserts that Immutable X is best suited for Otherside compared to other protocols, thanks to Immutable's massive scalability, no-fee transactions, and carbon-neutral environment. A number of base layers, including Avalanche, have come forward for consideration, but Immutable is the only Layer 2 solution that has submitted for consideration to date. This aligns with with the desires of some APE holders who have publicly posted that "we should search for an L2 solution on Ethereum." Immutable's tweet to keep the project on Ethereum garnered significant traction when the Otherside drop suffered from gas fees in its initial release.

"ApeCoin is a testament to the strength of Ethereum's community, developer network and security. Its future should live on Layer-2 Ethereum, where its core users and community lives," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder at Immutable. "We're confident that Immutable X is the perfect solution for Bored Ape Yacht Club's Otherside metaverse project and will commit significant resources to building it jointly with the community."

Immutable X, powering the next generation of web3 games, is the leading L2/L3 scaling solution for NFTs to enable strong liquidity at a huge scale without compromising decentralization or security of the most-used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and a fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with leading marketplaces and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

