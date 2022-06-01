Remix Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York.
A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed here and on the News & Media section of the Remix website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.
SOURCE Remix Therapeutics
