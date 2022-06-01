Relias' Lora Sparkman Named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report

Winners include software developers whose products and services directly impact outcomes for patients and providers

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, the trusted education and workforce development partner to more than 11,000 healthcare organizations worldwide, today announced that Lora Sparkman, RN, BSN, MHA, their Patient Safety and Quality Executive, has been named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Winners include software developers whose products and services directly impact outcomes for patients and providers

In this annual list, The Healthcare Technology Report recognizes women coming from both healthcare and technology backgrounds who are using their specialized expertise to help inform best practices for their companies as well as the broader healthcare software industry. Lora has been a nurse for 37 years and a member of Relias' team for the past five, where she leads as a strategy and clinical expert in patient safety/risk reduction, high reliability, and quality improvement in acute care, with a focus on obstetrical safety. Most notably, she has worked to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity across the country through a transformative training software specifically designed for healthcare.

At Relias, Lora provides internal and external consulting, thought leadership, and strategic guidance on the use and optimization of Relias clinical solutions related to improving patient safety and creating high reliability in some of the highest risk areas in healthcare: Obstetrics and Emergency Department as well as other clinical areas within the acute care setting.

"I am incredibly honored to be included in this list among so many inspiring female leaders in healthcare technology," said Lora. "The work we do every day is crucial in engaging with healthcare professionals in order to improve their day-to-day lives and ultimately encourage positive patient outcomes. It's exciting to see how technology can make such an impact on the industry, and with women like these leading the way, I'm tremendously optimistic about the future."

Further details about the Healthcare Technology Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022 and the full list of winners can be found here.

Additionally, Lora is featured in a new episode of Caring With Courage: Extraordinary stories of nurses, a mini-documentary online series presented by the International Council of Nurses and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, highlighting the gravity and scope of the nursing profession. The episode produced for Relias follows Lora's journey from the front lines to leadership to pioneering education around maternal health, amidst a personal tragedy.

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: Relias.com .

