Compugen Systems Inc. Moves its Headquarters to a New Modern Workspace Location in Houston

IT Service Delivery Partner Embraces the Shift toward Hybrid Work, Opening New Facility for Team Member Collaboration

HOUSTON, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compugen Systems Inc (CSI), today announces a move to a new location in Houston, Texas. CSI will have offices in the Galleria at Post Oak, 1980 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 102, Houston, TX 77056. The new headquarters is a modern glass structure in a district full of culture, services, and entertainment. The Galleria at Post Oak provides innovative office spaces supported by technology that facilitates communication and promotes productivity for both remote and in-person workers alike.

Compugen Systems, Inc. has adopted a contemporary philosophy around the needs of the modern worker as well as the generational workforce to come. President Terry Mirza acknowledges the importance of giving team members the option to work how and where they are most productive.

Mirza says, "As a technology company, we believe heavily in the power of human connection and collaboration. We want our team members to have a choice for a work style that they believe is the most effective and allows them to partner across the business and with our clients."

People and Culture Lead, Kathy Rich, adds, "This new space will inspire our team members to create, collaborate, and inspire. This workspace will serve as a static, yet dynamic anchor in an ever changing time in our work history as we continue to spread our wings and grow our nationwide presence."

Opening its first states-based location in 2015 in Houston, Texas, CSI is an affiliate of Compugen Inc. out of Canada. The company provides IT solutions for the modern workspace with offerings around hybrid IT, networking, security, and managed services.

To learn more, visit CSI's Customer Experience Center; a virtual library of thought leadership content designed to help business leaders utilize technology in a way that impacts the world for the better.

Media Contact

Dianne Shvanda, Compugen Systems Inc., 16033181330, dshvanda@compugen.com

SOURCE Compugen Systems Inc.