Videotron Business partners with EMnify to accelerate IoT deployment

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron Business and EMnify, known worldwide for its revolutionary connectivity management platform, are joining forces to help Québec organizations become more autonomous in IoT deployment. The long-term partnership will also open the doors of 195 countries to Québec companies that want to export their IoT solutions to the rest of the world.

"Videotron Business has always had close relationships with Québec businesses, cities and regional county municipalities," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Videotron. "We are determined to offer them the best available technology to help them optimize their operations at home and abroad. This partnership with EMnify enables us to support the digital transformation of Québec organizations more effectively and to fully embrace IoT, which is the way of the future."

"Businesses and public organizations have growing and increasingly diverse technological needs," says France-Éliane Nolet, Vice-President, Business Revenues and Strategy of Videotron. "Videotron Business is pleased to be able to meet those needs with an IoT offering that draws on the strengths of our people, our networks and our partner EMnify. We can now deliver the connectivity, control, autonomy, and easy, transparent deployment that our customers demand."

IoT simplified

Together, Videotron Business and EMnify can offer solutions to many of the major challenges in IoT deployment, including managing multiple SIM cards, secure connections, ultra-fast integration with IoT applications, and the simple, effective user interface IoT devices require. For example, a company that distributes connected sensors to customers around the world will now be able to remotely update thousands of devices simultaneously using the smart SIM cards developed with EMnify.

This solution is applicable to any type of connected device, from street lighting and smart parking sensors to water level sensors, monitoring systems, waste management tools and traffic management systems.

Videotron has also rolled out its own fully dedicated IoT network called LTE-M. Furthermore, in September 2021, Videotron Business partnered with Québec-based X-TELIA to offer cities, towns, government organizations and businesses across Québec a wide range of IoT solutions.

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. EMnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 195 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. EMnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide. Founded in 2014, EMnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource – trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2022, Videotron was serving 1,406,400 television customers. It had 520,900 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,846,100 subscribers as of March 31, 2022. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,626,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 803,600 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers.

