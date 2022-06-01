MAMMOTH HOLDINGS OPENS MILESTONE 100TH CAR WASH LOCATION

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings – America's premier express car wash platform – will launch its 100th location under the Finish Line Car Wash brand at Cape Girardeau, Missouri on June 6th. The site – located in Southeast Missouri – is newly constructed and represents a significant milestone in Mammoth's growth trajectory.
"Finish Line at Cape Girardeau is an important step forward in our vision to open 500 sites by 2025," said David Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy, and the completion of the Cape Girardeau location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing M&A activity."
The Cape Girardeau site is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the next twelve months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the United States. Developed with the guidance of Mammoth's Business Advisory Council (BAC) – a group of top owner operators who counsel the company on business development and execution – the site represents the refinement of best operating practices by leading industry entrepreneurs and is scalable for future growth.
As owner operators of the Finish Line Car Wash brand, Nancy Bergfield and Chris Presswood were one of the first acquisitions by Mammoth Holdings that grew the organization from 22 to 30 locations. Bergfield now serves on the Business Advisory Council and was a key player in helping to develop the "Mammoth Model" for new site selection, facility and equipment design.
"This is an exciting time to be part of the Mammoth team," said Bergfield. "We're incredibly proud to expand the Finish Line Car Wash brand and bring this 100th location to life to showcase the very best thinking of the Mammoth team."
Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 100 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.
Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.
In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.
About Mammoth Holdings
Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 100 conveyor car washes under the Coastal, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida.
Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com.
About Red Dog Equity LLC
Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.
About The Pritzker Organization
The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.
