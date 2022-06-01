Local Bounti to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit

HAMILTON, Mont., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation LOCL LOCL.WT))) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced that it will be participating virtually in the Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit to be held on June 7-8, 2022.
Craig Hurlbert, co-CEO, and Kathleen Valiasek, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:30 am ET. Additionally, members of the management team will host meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available to all interested parties through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.localbounti.com/.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its proprietary Stack & Flow TechnologyTM – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 10,000 retail doors with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®. We grow healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Our sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts 3 to 5 times longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or eatpetes.com, or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.
SOURCE Local Bounti
