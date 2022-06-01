Persefoni launches "Sustainability Decoded with Tim & Caitlin," an unscripted interview-style podcast breaking down sustainability and ESG trends

A timely new series discussing, debating and unpacking the latest sustainability trends and ESG news featuring interviews with experts and leaders in the ESG or climate space

TEMPE, Ariz., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, is launching a new podcast, "Sustainability Decoded with Tim & Caitlin." The podcast will be co-hosted by Persefoni Executive Vice President and CSO, Tim Mohin, a global sustainability expert and former head of the Global Reporting Initiative. Tim is joined by his co-host and colleague, Caitlin Kinney, Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) Coordinator at Persefoni, who brings a discerning Gen Z perspective to the series. The podcast will focus on topics from climate policy to corporate sustainability, shedding light on these issues, as well as the career journeys of their expert guests.

"We're launching this podcast to help 'decode' the rapidly changing ESG landscape and make sustainability issues more accessible and actionable," said Tim Mohin, CSO of Persefoni. "ESG is incredibly dynamic and complex, we need to decipher the alphabet soup and inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders who will continue to drive forward momentum."

"I want to help break through the jargon-filled, technical ESG space and make these topics more accessible and actionable for young people," says Caitlin Kinney, Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) Coordinator at Persefoni. "We really dive deep into what motivates some of the brightest minds in sustainability and climate change – each conversation is as educational as it is thought-provoking and empowering. "

Sustainability Decoded is a podcast co-hosted by Persefoni CSO, Tim Mohin, and SAB Coordinator, Caitlin Kinney, featuring unscripted conversations with sustainability experts and leaders in the ESG or climate ecosystem. Podcast guests include:



Susan Mac Cormac , Corporate partner at Morrison & Foerster and Chair of Social Enterprise + Impact Investing Group

Robert Eccles , Founding chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and visiting professor at the University of Oxford's Said Business School

Janine Guillot , CEO at Value Reporting Foundation and Special Advisor to the ISSB Chair at IFRS Foundation

Paul Dickinson , Founder Chair of CDP and Chair of the Trustees of the NGO ShareAction

On this interview-style podcast, Mohin and Kinney engage sustainability experts in unscripted conversations about what's happening in sustainability, ESG and climate, breaking down the alphabet soup of ESG with humor and approachable candor.

The pilot episode of "Sustainability Decoded with Tim & Caitlin" will launch later this month with more episodes to follow.

Please listen to the trailer for Sustainability Decoded with Tim & Caitlin here . The podcast will be available on all major podcast channels, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

About Persefoni

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the enterprise resource planning (ERP) of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at Persefoni.com .

