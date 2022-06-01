Announcing the All Star Cast for the Cashmere Collection 2022, Themed Celestial Awakening: A Celebration of Strength, Hope and Compassion

Collection curator Jay Manuel and 12 top Canadian designers to headline a show of original couture, inspired by the heavens, all entirely fashioned in new and improved Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue.

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of time, humanity has turned to the sun, moon, and stars as our guiding light. Our age-old, eternal quest to connect with the universe forms the theme of this year's 19th Annual Cashmere Collection 2022, Celestial Awakening: A Celebration of Strength, Hope and Compassion. Curated by TV personality and fashion expert, Jay Manuel, and starring 12 leading-edge Canadian designers, the collection supports a vision of a future without breast cancer.

More than 230 top Canadian designers have created breathtaking, original couture for the Cashmere Collection since 2004, all entirely crafted in luxurious sheets of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand. This year's stellar cast of 12 designers will show their fashion with compassion in new and improved Cashmere Ultraluxe Bathroom Tissue, the brand's softest most luxurious product ever. The collection serves as an annual fund-and-awareness raiser in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs through partnerships with the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

The annual kickoff to October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection Celestial Awakening: A Celebration of Strength, Hope and Compassion will be revealed on the runway before a VIP audience at an exclusive, live show on September 22 in Toronto.

"We as a society are embarking on an exciting new adventure in a post-pandemic world requiring strength, hope and compassion. This year's Cashmere Collection celebrates resilience, generosity, and kindness as we align with the stars to create a better, softer, more comfortable world free of breast cancer," says Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere.

Never Before Seen Curator and Cast

The Cashmere Collection Celestial Awakening is curated by famed Canadian TV personality and fashion guru, Jay Manuel — best recognized for his roles on America's Next Top Model, Canada's Next Top Model and E! Network.

"I've followed the collection for years and am proud to curate this 2022 cast of 12 top Canadian designers," says Jay Manuel. "Each design beautifully represents diversity from across the country and will inspire Canadians with their stunning, innovative Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue couture, bringing our Celestial Awakening to life with original visions of the sun, moon, and stars."

The designers of the Cashmere Collection: Celestial Awakening include:

Kelsey Erin – Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia

– Cheliel – Montreal, Quebec

Tristan Réhel – Montreal, Quebec

Kaela Kay – Brampton, Ontario

– Demascare – Toronto, Ontario

Kyle Gervacy – Toronto, Ontario

L'Uomo Strano – Toronto, Ontario

Mimiela – Toronto, Ontario

Doch – Ajax, Ontario

Madaleine Nelson – Gores Landing, Ontario

– Afflatus Hijab – Edmonton, Alberta

Sam Stringer – Osoyoos, British Columbia

The Cashmere Collection 2022 production crew includes, Artistic Director, Erika Larva, who has been with the collection since its beginnings in 2004; Stylist, Lisa Williams; Illustrator, Monica Smiley; and Photographer, Justin Wu.

Return to Full Scale Runway

For its 19th annual year, the international award-winning, first-of-its-kind Cashmere Collection will proudly return as a full-scale event in 2022 at an exclusive invitation-only show on Thursday, September 22 at The Symes in Toronto.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpot and many more.

The highly anticipated kick-off to October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection heralds the annual return of Cashmere's awareness and fundraising activities for the cause. Over the last 18 years, it has raised millions of dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs. This year, Kruger Products has committed to donating a combined total of $200,000 to its charitable partners the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

This includes a twenty-five-cent donation from the purchase of each specially- marked package of Cashmere UltraLuxe sold throughout the month of October (up to maximum of $65,000), towards breast cancer efforts at both the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

Canadians will also be invited to vote for their favourite Bathroom Tissue Couture creation at Vote Couture for the Cure® on CashmereVoteCouture.com throughout October and join the conversation on social media using #Cashmere22. Cashmere will donate $1 for every vote (to a maximum of $15,000), to the CCS and QBCF's breast cancer efforts in the winning designer's name.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products L.P.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands including Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels and Scotties; White Cloud in the U.S., as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products L.P. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since the collection's debut in 2004 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS.

Kruger Products L.P. with more than 2,700 employees, operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America with headquarters in Toronto and Montreal.

About Breast Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 26 years, it has raised more than $57.5 million and invested it in Quebec in cutting-edge research and in defending the interests of breast cancer patients and their loved ones. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer to a true cure. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

