Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Events

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor VLN, a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in June 2022.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference: Participating on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day. The Conference will be held in San Francisco, California.

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference (virtual): Participating on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben Zvi will be presenting at 3:30 PM ET. The presentation will be held virtually and will also include a Q&A session.

Roth 8th Annual London Conference: Participating on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.

For more information about these events or questions about registration, please contact your contacts at the organizing company.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

