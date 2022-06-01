New Project Media Launches NPM Events

Leading renewable energy market data & intelligence service looks to provide content and networking focused events on development & financing
PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Project Media (NPM), a rapidly growing market data and intelligence company providing origination-led coverage of the North American renewable energy market, announced today the official launch of NPM Events, a parallel business line executing impactful, content-first events for the renewable energy development and finance community. By hosting development and finance experts alongside advisors and solutions providers in the space, NPM Events will generate frank discussions with unique and informative content and provide valuable networking opportunities for attendees.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we hosted several virtual events centering on the issues that mattered most to our clients, and they were very successful," said Ken Meehan, founder and CEO of New Project Media. "Our goal is to elevate the value to our clients and the broader industry by focusing our now in-person events more on the development side, because developers and their partners drive the market, and this approach sets us apart from the broader, 'later-stage' content, or trade show models of other renewable energy events."
NPM Events will host its flagship US Development & Finance Forum every spring in Houston, as well as a revolving series in the fall called NPM Evolutions. This year's NPM Evolutions conference will be the US Energy Storage Development & Finance Forum, held on October 25 and 26, 2022, in San Diego.
"When we looked at our clients, including developers, financiers, advisors, solutions providers and energy buyers, it became clear to us we needed to create an outlet for them to come together, learn from one another, and discuss topical trends and issues not typically covered on the events circuit," said Brett Birman, Chief Commercial Officer for NPM. "Our goals for NPM Events are to inspire attendees with expert, insightful content on activity in the renewables space; have them participate in honest, non-biased and informed discussions; and facilitate productive networking opportunities."
To learn more about NPM, see an archive of past events, or keep informed about upcoming events, please visit www.newprojectmedia.com.
About New Project Media
New Project Media (NPM) is a leading market data, intelligence and events company providing origination led coverage of the North American renewable energy market. NPM supports renewable energy development, finance, investment, advisory & corporate clients' origination, market & peer tracking efforts with actionable coverage of the utility-scale, community solar, & energy transition markets. NPM brings a unique view of the pre-RFP, pre-construction and interconnection queue landscape to help its clients identify new business development opportunities and gain a competitive advantage, while also providing full-lifecycle project financing and M&A coverage. NPM Events hosts two industry events each year and produces the NPM Interconnections industry podcast.
SOURCE New Project Media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.