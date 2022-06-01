New Project Media Launches NPM Events

Leading renewable energy market data & intelligence service looks to provide content and networking focused events on development & financing

PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Project Media (NPM), a rapidly growing market data and intelligence company providing origination-led coverage of the North American renewable energy market, announced today the official launch of NPM Events, a parallel business line executing impactful, content-first events for the renewable energy development and finance community. By hosting development and finance experts alongside advisors and solutions providers in the space, NPM Events will generate frank discussions with unique and informative content and provide valuable networking opportunities for attendees.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we hosted several virtual events centering on the issues that mattered most to our clients, and they were very successful," said Ken Meehan, founder and CEO of New Project Media. "Our goal is to elevate the value to our clients and the broader industry by focusing our now in-person events more on the development side, because developers and their partners drive the market, and this approach sets us apart from the broader, 'later-stage' content, or trade show models of other renewable energy events."

NPM Events will host its flagship US Development & Finance Forum every spring in Houston, as well as a revolving series in the fall called NPM Evolutions. This year's NPM Evolutions conference will be the US Energy Storage Development & Finance Forum, held on October 25 and 26, 2022, in San Diego.

"When we looked at our clients, including developers, financiers, advisors, solutions providers and energy buyers, it became clear to us we needed to create an outlet for them to come together, learn from one another, and discuss topical trends and issues not typically covered on the events circuit," said Brett Birman, Chief Commercial Officer for NPM. "Our goals for NPM Events are to inspire attendees with expert, insightful content on activity in the renewables space; have them participate in honest, non-biased and informed discussions; and facilitate productive networking opportunities."

To learn more about NPM, see an archive of past events, or keep informed about upcoming events, please visit www.newprojectmedia.com.

About New Project Media

New Project Media (NPM) is a leading market data, intelligence and events company providing origination led coverage of the North American renewable energy market. NPM supports renewable energy development, finance, investment, advisory & corporate clients' origination, market & peer tracking efforts with actionable coverage of the utility-scale, community solar, & energy transition markets. NPM brings a unique view of the pre-RFP, pre-construction and interconnection queue landscape to help its clients identify new business development opportunities and gain a competitive advantage, while also providing full-lifecycle project financing and M&A coverage. NPM Events hosts two industry events each year and produces the NPM Interconnections industry podcast.

SOURCE New Project Media