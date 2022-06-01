Buddy Homburg: Canada's first 2g Infused Cannagar

THC/CBD/CBG product rolling out in BC, Alberta and Ontario - July through August
VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Brandolier Holdings Inc. presents Buddy Homburg, a 2-gram Infused Cannagar, launching in July, 2022. The product will be the first of its kind in Canada's legal cannabis market.
With 600mg of total cannabinoids, Buddy Homburg begins with 20% THC flower in a hemp tube that is then infused with CBG and CBD oils (containing a signature terpene mix). The cannagar is infused through the center, helping support an even burn, free of the clogging some early infused products have suffered.
The final product delivers 300mg THC, 200mg CBD, 100mg CBG, and 5% terpenes per 2g unit. The filter is corn husk, providing an ultra-smooth smoking experience from start to finish.
"We've waited a long time for equipment and minor cannabinoid availability to get here," says Darren Darcy, Brandolier's brand and product development lead. "Buddy will be the first product, but we have line extensions in the works that will launch as appropriate, all through our production partner, Motif Labs."
"Motif is excited to push the boundaries of what infusion can bring to a pre-roll," says Mario Naric, Motif CEO. "Buddy does that – an homage to an elegant, social smoking experience that has been around for centuries, now driven by a cannabinoid and flavour combination to modernize that session."
The strain profile is Panama Gold, a nod to the landrace strains of Panama Red and Acapulco Gold. Slow burning, the smoking time averages 20 to 25 minutes,
"Buddy is purpose-built and crafted to elevate the cannabis smoking experience," says Darcy. "Social or solo, the product can be enjoyed with friends as a communal event or consumed alone when a smaller pre-roll just isn't enough. The CBD and CBG infusion enhances the occasion."
Retail support, budtender education, and brand assets are also available.
Buddy Homburg invites you to Take your time at buddyhomburg.ca and @buddyhomburg
Brandolier develops brands and products to capitalize on opportunities available in the Canadian cannabis space. Through a partnership, they are the minds behind Hycycle, a Canadian value vape brand. Also in the vape space, the team created the legacy Flyte brand. Finally, they recently launched Transit High-Potency Alleviating Oil - a 60g 300mg THC / 400mg CBD topical oil.
