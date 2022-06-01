Austin, TX Artificial Grass Installation Creates Family-Friendly Paradise

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas is known for its beautiful, large oak tree canopies. These canopies provide a unique visual appeal and some much-needed shade in the summer to Austin residents. However, the shade provided by these large oaks also makes it virtually impossible to grow healthy, even grass in local backyards. Because of this difficulty, as well as the desire for a more family-friendly pool deck solution, one Texas family called upon LawnPop to transform their backyard with artificial grass landscaping.

LawnPop recently installed 3,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground Fescue in a home in Austin, Texas. TigerTurf Playground Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Playground Fescue is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

LawnPop's client had children and pets that they wanted to accommodate in their landscape design. Finding a solution that was beautiful, durable, and optimal for all members of the family meant that LawnPop chose SGW artificial grass to transform their Austin landscape. The homeowners' kids spend most of their time going in and out of their swimming pool, tracking broken grass blades and dirt into the house on a daily basis. Synthetic grass landscaping was perfect for solving their issue since the turf blades are reinforced with triple tuft bind technology. This means that there are never any stray, wet grass blades being tracked through the house after a swimming session. The ultra-efficient drainage capability and lack of soil also ensure that the surface will stay dry, slip-resistant, and mud-free. Being an active home full of kids and pets meant that these Austin homeowners needed a landscape solution that could handle it all while remaining beautiful, clean, and evergreen. With this in mind, LawnPop knew that there was no better option than Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial turf.

Since its founding in 2012, LawnPop has become one of the most rapidly growing businesses in Texas. They have made the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for three years in a row, and they've won the Houzz Customer Service award eight years running. The owner, Tanner Shepard, utilizes his background in landscape architecture, construction, and marketing to provide clients with a gorgeous landscape design that incorporates artificial grass in a way that best suits their needs. "I started LawnPop to give families a professional solution with an eye for detail and craftsmanship," Shepard explains. "Our goal is to continue making families smile one home at a time." LawnPop currently serves the Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston areas, and they hope to expand their footprint all throughout Texas in the years to come.

LawnPop is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for May 2022.

LawnPop:

LawnPop specializes in artificial grass installations for Texas homeowners and businesses. The company was formed in 2012, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients. LawnPop is an eco-friendly company that strives to do its part in aiding water conservation efforts throughout Texas. You can learn more about LawnPop and its services by visiting https://lawnpop.com/ or checking out their Instagram (@lawnpopastroturf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

