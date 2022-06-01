UNLIMEAT Launches Plant-based Menu at Premium K-BBQ Restaurant in the USA

- Plant-Based Charcoal Grilled Barbecue Menu Item in Well-known LA K-BBQ Restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a brand-new opportunity to try out a wholly plant-based version of popular LA restaurant Jeong Yuk Jeom's cuisine. UNLIMEAT announced a partnership with the restaurant on the 23rd of May and will be providing them with UNLIMEAT plant-based meat for use in several new dishes.
The most impressive dish is certainly the 'UNLIMEAT Gui', which is grilled directly over charcoal, just like real K-BBQ. Three other plant-based versions of popular Korean dishes are also being offered, including plant-based dumplings, plant-based tteok-galbi (sweet minced grilled rib), and japchae (sweet potato starch noodles stir fried with vegetables and plant-based meat). UNLIMEAT Gui, which is pre-seasoned plant-based meat grilled by servers directly over charcoal at customers' tables, has been receiving rave reviews in the local market.
Jeong Yuk Jeom, which has previously been featured in the Michelin Guide, is a premium restaurant known for its modern interior and specialized dishes, such as dry-aged ribs. Jeong Yuk Jeom means 'butcher shop' in Korean. The restaurant's owner and founder remarked, "Ten to twenty percent of the people who come to the restaurant are vegetarians. We couldn't offer them many choices before, so I'm glad we have these new dishes. We've been looking for a plant-based meat that can be grilled for over a year now, and now we've finally found one."
UNLIMEAT plant-based Korean BBQ is a wholly plant-based product with a flavor and texture very similar to beef. It's made using a kind of textured soybean protein produced using proprietary technology. UNLIMEAT's product is unique compared to other brands, which typically come in patty and sausage form, as it was developed specifically for grilling and can be used in a wide variety of cuisines by adding various sauces.
The percentage of vegetarians and those who prefer vegetarian dishes reached 10% of the total population as of 2022. The size of the alternative meat market in the United States has ballooned to 1 billion dollars, making it the largest market for alternative food in the world. A significant portion of these consumers are flexitarian, meaning they are trying to reduce meat consumption for health, the environmental, and/or animal welfare reasons.
UNLIMEAT is planning to expand its sale of alternative meat to the American market with the launch of additional restaurant partnerships. Additionally, on June 7th, two flavors of its plant-based jerky will launch in the US. During the product's Korean domestic launch it completely sold out. The product's introduction to the US market will begin with a Kickstarter, then will proceed to online channels like Amazon and GTFO, a leading vegan shopping mall.
For more information, contact: Jei Oh yj.oh@unlimeat.com
SOURCE UNLIMEAT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.