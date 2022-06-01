Spike in career changes leads to more student enrollments at Le Cordon Bleu's Ottawa campus

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Le Cordon Bleu (LCB) Ottawa campus, the first LCB campus outside of Europe and the only campus in North America, has seen a huge increase in interest from professionals from other fields who have crossed over to be a part of the culinary industry.

Located in Ottawa's historic Munross Mansion, and surrounded by an ever-thriving gastronomic scene, Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa campus continues the institute's 125+ year legacy of training culinary enthusiasts from all over the world.

Programs are offered four terms a year, including a summer intake starting in July that still has spots available. No prior cooking or culinary experience is a prerequisite to enrol at the highly prestigious institute.

Each Le Cordon Bleu course is offered at basic, intermediate, and superior certificate level with program highlights such as small class sizes, one-on-one mentorship by world class chef instructors, industry engagement and career enhancing networking opportunities.

Course selections include Cuisine (a combination of French traditions, global flavours, and current trends), Bakery, Danish Pastries & Artisan Breads, Gourmet & Short Courses, Gastronomy & Nutrition, Pastry & Confectionery and Culinary Arts & Business. Each course consists of theoretical lessons, chef demonstrations, and kitchen practicals to learn and master the French culinary skills and techniques and eventually use these learning to create ones own unique style and inspired take on classic and modern recipes.

"We are inspired every day watching how far our students come in such a short period of time" says Le Cordon Bleu Cuisine Instructor & Executive Chef of Signatures Restaurant, Yannick Anton. "Watching students with no prior culinary experience come in here and turn their passion for cooking into a career is one of the most rewarding parts of my job."

Upon completion of the program, students are welcomed into Le Cordon Bleu's active network of graduates, chefs, and alumni.

Le Cordon Bleu, Ottawa is located at 453 Laurier Avenue East.

About Le Cordon Bleu:

Serving up culinary excellence for over 125 years, Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute is the advanced industry standard for vocational and higher education programs in culinary arts and hotel management worldwide. With over 30 campuses across 20 countries, we annually train more than 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities in the trends, techniques and new technologies of cuisine, pastry, bread-making, wine, and hotel management. Learn more about Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa by watching the video here .

