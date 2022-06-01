Vertosa Appoints Manon Daoust and James Pelligrini to Board of Directors

Food and beverage industry veterans bring innovative insights and decades of experience to Vertosa's expanded Board

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosa, a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products, today announced the appointment of Manon Daoust and James Pelligrini to the company's board of directors.

Daoust brings more than 30 years of experience in the food and nutritional industry to the company's board. She most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Strategy, Custom Flavor Solutions at McCormick & Company, the largest producer of spices and related food products worldwide. In her previous roles at FONA International and Originates, Inc., Daoust has consistently led teams to outstanding growth and innovation in highly competitive markets.

Pelligrini joins Vertosa's board of directors with extensive finance and new brand development experience from the alcoholic beverage industry. He currently serves as the co-founder and managing partner at Goat Rodeo Capital, a Vertosa investor and venture capital firm that specializes in the beverage sector. Pelligrini started his career at E&J Gallo Winery, the largest family-owned winery in the world, where he held various roles across finance and new brand development.

"The demand for cannabis edibles and infused beverages continues to grow across the country. To meet this need, it is imperative to build a team of industry professionals with a wealth of experience in developing beverages and food items that best serve consumers," said Ben Larson, Chief Executive Officer of Vertosa. "Manon is a veteran in the food and beverage industry and has driven consistent results in her previous positions. Meanwhile, James is an innovative pioneer whose creativity is a welcome addition to our board. Together, their leadership skills and unique approach to applying solutions in this market will drive new innovations as our company scales with the industry."

"Vertosa plays a critical role in the future of cannabis CPG experiences, and I am excited to help the company deliver on its mission to develop the best cannabinoid delivery mechanisms and create cutting-edge consumer products," said Manon Daoust. "Advancements within the food emulsion and beverage infusion space present new growth opportunities within this increasingly sophisticated industry. I look forward to partnering with Vertosa to explore new R&D opportunities within this growing industry and challenge lingering social stigmas around the plant."

"I am thrilled to join Manon as Vertosa's board expands and works to elevate the company to new heights," said James Pelligrini. "At Goat Rodeo Capital, we are strong believers in the consumable cannabis space, a category that is rapidly expanding and evolving. The team at Vertosa have set the standard for both science and service in the emulsion space and are poised to continue to help shape the industry. "

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

