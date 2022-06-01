RSM Canada named on 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - RSM Canada LLP ("RSM") - a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market - is proud to announce that the firm has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back.

This honour is received following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®, and the list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90 per cent confidence and a plus or minus 5 per cent margin of error.

"Stewardship is one our key pillars at RSM Canada and we are proud to give back to the communities where our people live and work," said Harry Blum, national managing partner at RSM Canada. "RSM has volunteered more than 73,000 hours and donated more than $920, 000 through various firm initiatives to charities that support education, along with children and families in the areas of hunger, housing and health. We are grateful to our people for their constant support to these worthy programs."

In 2021, over 4,000 RSM employees and their family members participated in more than 100 volunteer events across Canada and the U.S. for RSM Volunteer Day - employees and their families supported 91 charitable organizations throughout the year by helping their communities virtually.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and at least 90 per cent of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community. Companies are assessed on the overall Community Investment Index score from employees as well as the range and quality of programs that encourage workplace community investment.

To learn more about RSM Canada's ESG initiatives, visit the firm's website.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to

Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by

The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the

benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding

workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About RSM Canada:

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada