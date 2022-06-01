Zomentum Co-founder and CEO Shruti Ghatge Named Top Channel Leader 2022

ForzaDash's Inaugural List Selected from 300+ Global Channel Executives

SAN FRANCISCO , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem, announced today that Zomentum Co-founder and CEO Shruti Ghatge was named a Top Channel Leader 2022 by ForzaDash, a provider of channel development tools for technology vendors. The ForzaDash Channel Leaders 2022 list, in its inaugural year, identifies technology channel executives who preserve, endorse and execute effective channel partner programs.

Ghatge, an entrepreneur and innovator, is focused on delivering revenue-generating solutions to technology partners worldwide through Zomentum's Revenue Platform, which fuels technology sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting.

The Zomentum Revenue Platform includes:

● Zomentum Grow – a sales acceleration application that reduces the complexity of the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with a seamless suite that mimics the way technology partners sell

● Zomentum Connect – a tool that protects partner revenue by automatically synchronizing customer software licensing to professional services automation (PSA) systems, ensuring all licenses are billed accurately

● Zomentum PartnerAlign – a partner portal that aligns SaaS vendors with partner's daily revenue-generating activities by providing enablement materials, real-time support and shadow assists on quotes from vendors to convert more end-clients

With Zomentum's sales application, on average, technology partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.

Under Ghatge's leadership, Zomentum's all-in-one approach to earning, managing and growing revenue has met with a groundswell of support from the technology channel and achieved a 10X growth rate.

"The MSP ecosystem is developing by the minute as the world takes critical turns in 2022. Changes and advancements in the IT vendor and MSP sectors indicate a much brighter and more promising future," said ForzaDash Founder and CEO Joseph Pannone in a press statement announcing the winners. "We are excited about the inaugural channel awards program as this solidifies these Channel Leaders as the forward thought leaders in the technology vendor community. These high achievers will help MSP providers drive more growth to small and medium-sized businesses that will ultimately drive trillions of dollars into the economy."

More than 300 executives – all channel chiefs – submitted applications for the ForzaDash Top Channel Leaders List 2022. The selection committee comprised MSPs, vendors, channel executives and ForzaDash leadership. They ranked the nominees based on their channel accomplishments, commitment to the channel community, reputation in the industry and plans for driving future channel innovation.

The Top Channel Leaders List honorees were announced on May 5, 2022, and will meet up at the ForzaDash Bash, a full-day MSP growth event at the Rosen Centre in Orlando on November 8, 2022.

Ghatge also will appear on the JoeyPinz podcast to share her unique insights on three ways MSPs can grow.

About ForzaDash

ForzaDash provides vendors with unprecedented opportunities to be part of a growing MSP community that wants to partner with vendors that understand how MSPs work. Serving close to 70 technology vendors and thousands of MSPs in the community, ForzaDash grows and develops a tech vendor MSP channel. To learn more, visit http://www.forzadash.com

About Zomentum

Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

