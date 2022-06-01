Devon Self Storage Implements Self Storage Manager across 90 Facilities

Comprehensive Cloud-based Solutions for the Self-Storage Industry

BLUE BELL, Pa. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage Manager (SSM), today announced that Devon Self Storage, one of the leading self storage operators in the country has converted to SSM across 90 facilities. Headquartered in Emeryville, CA Devon Self Storage owns, operates, and also provides third party management services to self-storage facilities across 24 states.

"With the large portfolio of over 90 facilities that we manage, technology is one of the most crucial elements to run our day-to-day operations successfully." said Kenneth Nitzberg, Chairman and CEO of Devon Self Storage. He further added "For any large operator, converting from one property management software to another is a herculean task as there are multiple integrations involved and it requires a strong technology partner who understands the various complexities involved in the transition. We are pleased that we chose SSM and converted to their management software. The SSM team demonstrated exemplary professionalism during the entire migration process and worked very closely with the Devon team to ensure smooth conversion of all our properties without any downtime. Their willingness and ability to develop custom reports and custom features quickly to meet our unique requirements has been a huge plus."

According to Kat Shenoy, Chairman and CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "Devon Self Storage is well known for their early adoption of technology and Ken Nitzberg is highly respected in the storage industry. It is a great honor to have Devon as a client. Our ability to offer rapid customization and setting up dedicated teams for large operator implementations has allowed us to continue to increase our market share. The fact that the majority of our new business comes from word of mouth and referrals from existing clients speaks volumes about the quality of our products and services. Our goal is to double our client base in the next 3 years, and I believe we can achieve this goal with the continued support from storage operators."

About Devon Self Storage

Devon Self Storage is one of the country's leading self storage companies with 90 locations nationwide. Founded in 1988, Devon Self Storage has rapidly expanded their operations across 24 states and offers affordable self storage solutions to their clients that encompasses personal, commercial, military and student storage. Devon Self Storage also offers third party management services to self-storage facility owners that includes marketing, unit rentals, customer relations, economic oversight, and property maintenance.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage Manager TM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting http://www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at sales@selfstoragemanager.com

Media Contact

