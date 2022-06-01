Cytrellis Announces Jason Richey as President and Chief Executive Officer

WOBURN, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices which emphasize safety, efficacy, and improved quality of life for patients, today announced that Jason Richey has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").
"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Cytrellis leadership team as he brings 25 years of proven experience in the medical device industry. As Cytrellis moves toward the nationwide launch of the ellacor® System with Micro-Coring™ Technology in the United States, Jason's strength in commercial and operational functions will be invaluable," said John McDonough, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Cytrellis.
Most recently, Jason served as President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of Cutera, a leading manufacturer of energy-based aesthetic systems. He was responsible to ensure the company's vision, mission, and corporate values were established and followed to meet or exceed the company's financial plans by implementing processes and oversight that drove significant improvements in global market share, top-line growth, and gross margins.
Prior to Cutera, Jason served a dual executive role as President of North America and President of the Neuromodulation Franchise for LivaNova, PLC, a $4 billion global medical device manufacturer with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. He joined LivaNova from Cyberonics, Inc. where he served as the Global Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Market Access among many other roles. In every leadership role he has held, Jason drove substantial top-line growth and profitability for the corporation. Jason began his medical device career at B. Braun Medical, Inc. and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Indiana University.
"I'm honored to be joining Cytrellis at this pivotal stage of growth for the company," said Jason. "With our novel, disruptive technology and dedicated, talented team, I look forward to solidifying Cytrellis' place in the aesthetic device market as a leader in the industry."
Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc. is a medical technology company whose first product, the ellacor® System with Micro-Coring™ Technology, is a novel class of aesthetic devices designed to remove sagging skin associated with aging without surgery or scarring, enabling aesthetic practitioners an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin and restore youthful beauty. Cytrellis is dedicated to working with leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons to develop unique product solutions which emphasize safety, clinical results and improved quality of life. To find out more, please visit us at www.cytrellis.com.
SOURCE Cytrellis Biosystems Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.