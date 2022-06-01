Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch

Pitch's new presentation collection for World Environment Day showcases over 40 pitch decks from startups tackling sustainability challenges
BERLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitch, the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams, today announced the launch of Fund Our Future, a new presentation collection compiled for World Environment Day 2022. With over 40 pitch decks from startups tackling a broad range of sustainability challenges, in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to finance and fashion, the collection highlights the pressing need for more comprehensive investment in climate-oriented technologies.
"Reversing climate change is humanity's largest challenge, and humankind's biggest opportunity for innovation," said Christian Reber, founder and CEO of Pitch. "Founders in greentech are launching impactful products that solve global problems, and address a truly global market. It's critical that investors accelerate and diversify their approach to financing this space."
2021 was a record year for climate tech fundraising, with more than $40 billion raised. However, according to a recent report from PwC, the technologies that represent over 80% of future emissions reduction potential have received just 25% of climate tech investment since 2013.
"We have an enormous funding gap in Europe for climate tech" said Danijel Visevic, managing partner at World Fund. "Europe leads the world when it comes to climate R&D, yet only 10% of VC money invested in Europe goes to climate crisis fighting technology. This is the gulf between knowing what we need to do to solve the climate crisis, and having the ability to make meaningful, positive change. At World Fund, we take the view that financial returns - which drive decision making for the wider venture capital community - are now best sought out when you can guarantee a climate return. For the funding gap to narrow, we need others to join us in this fight, and to re-focus their efforts on climate returns."
The Fund Our Future collection is hosted on Pitch's presentation gallery, a dedicated public home for presentations.
About Pitch
Pitch is the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams. With a focus on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features, Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful presentations. To learn more and create a free account, visit www.pitch.com.
SOURCE Pitch Software GmbH
