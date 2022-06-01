José R. Pizarro promoted to Vice President of Acquisitions

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that José R. Pizarro has been promoted to Vice President of Acquisitions.
In this role, José will be responsible for underwriting investments and dispositions, valuations, investor approvals, research, and project performance analyses for Avanta.
José has worked for the Hunt Family of Companies since 2013, first as a member of Hunt Investment Management and then transitioning to Hunt Development Group in 2015. His prior role was with Hunt Mortgage Group in the Agency Debt and Affordable Housing Debt groups, where he was responsible for sourcing, screening, and underwriting potential transactions.
José earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Statistics (Cum Laude) from the University of South Florida in 2008 and a Master of Business Administration degree in Real Estate and Finance (with Distinction) in 2015 from DePaul University.
"I'm pleased to see someone with Jose's experience and longevity recognized with this new role," said Avanta Managing Director Peter Spier. "While we continue to grow the Avanta team, it's equally important to see internal capabilities maximized."
Avanta is setting the standard in the build-for-rent communities' industry. Avanta was created out of the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company with more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, including the development of over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still own and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich single-family homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.
SOURCE Avanta Residential
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.