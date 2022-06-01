MindMed to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD, MMED, (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York, NY from June 8-10, 2022.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: In-person presentation and scheduled one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/mnmd/1841100
A replay of the webcast will be available in the "News & Media" section of MindMed's website for 90 days following each of the presentations.
MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.
MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.
