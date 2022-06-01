Oakland University's Esports Rocket League team qualifies for the World Championships to be held in Dallas June 3-5

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakland University varsity Esports program has reached new heights in only their second year of competition. The Golden Grizzlies Rocket League team has qualified for the Rocket League World Championships which will be held June 3-5 at DreamHack Dallas 2022 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Texas. This is the first major intercontinental competition for collegiate Rocket League teams and players.
Recently, the Oakland Rocket League squad secured a berth in the World Championships competition by defeating Louisiana State University and then by beating Penn State University.
"It is really beyond even my expectations how far we have come so fast as a varsity program," said head coach Carl Leone. "I am beyond thrilled to be headed to Dallas to coach this amazing Rocket League team that has put Oakland University on the map and in the World Championships this weekend
To put the accomplishment in context, Oakland's Rocket League team is one of the top 10 teams in North America (508 teams total) and a top 16 team in the world (more than 1,000 teams). Players on the squad include: Jake "Jwismont" Wismont, Edward "Rahz" Azzam, Justin "Jcubed" Janulewicz, Seth "Tisonic Boom" Tison, Matthew "ML" Leuker and Billy "Mega" Sawyer.
In addition to the 10 teams from the United States and Puerto Rico, the six other countries represented in the upcoming competition include Germany, England, Canada, Poland, Luxembourg and Portugal.
Oakland's first competition will be June 3rd at 2pm EST on the main stream vs. the #1 ranked European team Technical University of Berlin. The Stream link is http://twitch.tv/rocketleague.
The Collegiate Rocket League circuit is sponsored by the game developer of Rocket League, Psyonix. More information, including the $75,000 scholarship prize pool and group stage double elimination format have been released. Learn more at
https://liquipedia.net/rocketleague/Collegiate_Rocket_League/2022/World_Championship
Learn more about the Oakland University varsity Esports program.
SOURCE Oakland University
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.