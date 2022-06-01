Brazil Data Center Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Rise in Digital Economy in Brazil & Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report considers the present scenario of the Brazil data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027.

It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Brazil has around 46 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as ODATA, HostDime, Angola Cables, Ascenty, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), Sonda, and Equinix data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and construction facilities.

In Brazil, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.

Brazil implemented the data localization law, the Lei Geral de Protecao de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), in August 2020, enhancing the country's data center development.

For instance, in terms of the renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Scala Data Centers signed the PPA with Engie to power their data center facilities with 100% green power.

Brazil has witnessed an absolute growth of 45% in investments from the 2020 values, due to investments from colocation providers such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA, and telecom operators such as GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel.

The Brazil government provides incentives through the Regime Especial de Tributacao do Programa Nacional de Banda Larga (REPNBL) program, which includes incentives on the purchase of infrastructure that help improve local broadband connectivity in the country.

Investment companies International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Goldman Sachs are financing colocation providers such as ODATA and Elea Digital to develop data centers across the country.

The Ministry of Economy in Brazil has collaborated with Microsoft to provide upskilling and job opportunities thought the e-learning platform "School of Worker 4.0". For the nine months ended September 2021, the ICT sector created around 123,000 jobs in the country.

MARKET ENABLERS

Adoption of Cloud-based Services Driving Data Center Investments

Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments

Rise in Digital Economy in Brazil

COVID-19 Raising Data Center Demand

BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pe1bg

