Unanimous AI and Agora World partner to bring Swarm Intelligence to the Metaverse

Swarm AI® technology empowers collaborating groups in virtual worlds to amplify their collective intelligence and generate more accurate decisions, forecasts, evaluations, and assessments.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unanimous AI and Agora World today announced a partnership to bring the power of the Swarm® software platform into the metaverse. This partnership will enable teams collaborating inside Agora World to quickly amplify their collective intelligence and produce significantly more accurate decisions, forecasts, evaluations, assessments, and prioritizations. From market research and business forecasting, to optimized governance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), enabling Swarm AI inside of Agora World will unleash a wide range of powerful applications in virtual spaces.

Swarm Intelligence, the science behind Swarm AI ® technology, is the reason why birds flock, bees swarm, and fish school – they are smarter together than alone. By forming real-time systems, these organisms amplify their collective intelligence, reaching decisions with far greater accuracy than individual members could achieve on their own. Swarm AI technology brings this capability to networked human groups, empowering teams to significantly amplify their collective insights. When combined with Agora World, business teams can use Swarm in virtual spaces.

These virtual spaces look and feel like they would in the physical world, enabling real-time spatial and fluid conversation, plus physical presence. This rich social presence is craved by all human beings, and greatly missing from current forms of online communication. Agora World makes the metaverse simple and has democratized the creation of these spaces by providing the infrastructure and the no code tools necessary to fully customize your experience. With Agora World, businesses can quickly connect with their customers, partners, or their team in the metaverse through virtual conference centers, simulated showrooms, immersive educational spaces, and more, all with custom styling and branding.

"As business teams migrate into the metaverse, the need for making fast and accurate group decisions inside virtual worlds becomes increasingly important," said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous AI. "By partnering with Agora World, we are ensuring that the power of Swarm AI is available in rich immersive spaces where people are congregating and collaborating."

About Unanimous AI

Unanimous AI is the maker of Swarm®, a SaaS platform that brings the power of amplified group intelligence to networked teams around the world. (video:https://vimeo.com/336888102 )

About Agora World

Agora World is an award-winning no code, metaverse social engine for custom branded experiences, live events, business meetings, educational experiences, and countless other applications that require social interaction and fast and easy customization. (video: https://tinyurl.com/4cneb6d2)

