Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% by 2025 |Driven by Simplification of Manufacturing through Automation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is expected to grow by USD 1.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The key factor driving growth in the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is the simplification of manufacturing through automation. Over the past years, automation in manufacturing has been transforming the factory floor and economics of many manufacturing sectors. Advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are enabling machines to outperform humans in a range of work capabilities that require cognitive capabilities. Some of the advantages of automation manufacturing include an increase in labor productivity, low labor cost, elimination of routine work, high work safety, high product quality, and a decrease in lead time. As automated systems can easily adapt to operational changes, it reduces the time taken to collect data and increases the efficiency of the overall production process. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Industrial Automation And Instrumentation Market In India: Product Landscape
The industrial automation and instrumentation market share growth in India by the industrial automation segment will be significant for revenue generation The industrial automation market in India is mainly driven by the business imperative to use resources efficiently, improve productivity, and optimize plant operations. Government regulations that seek to control carbon dioxide emissions by limiting power consumption and the need to minimize wastage of raw materials are also driving this market.
Vendor Analysis:
The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their product portfolio to compete in the market. The industrial automation and instrumentation market report of India also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., and Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG among others.
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers different types of automation and instrumentation products such as Flame Scanners, Condition Monitoring, and others.
Industrial Automation And Instrumentation Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.04
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
