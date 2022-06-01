Wapner Newman Retained in Pottstown Home Explosion

Five Family Members Killed, Two Seriously Injured in Possible Gas Leak

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia personal injury firm, has been retained by a Pottstown, PA, family following the deadly explosion of their home on May 26, 2022. Four children and their grandmother were killed in the explosion. Two other adults in the home were seriously injured and remain hospitalized.

The family home was located on Hale Street, near Butler Avenue. The explosion caused damage to nearby houses and has left a family and community devastated. In addition to local police, Pennsylvania State Police, the local Red Cross, and support services -- including counselors -- were dispatched to the scene. While police are investigating the cause of the explosion, neighbors report frequently smelling gas in the area prior to the explosion.

"The most critical consideration for our team is to support the family through this terrible time. The family's losses are unimaginable and strike at the heart of what we hold dearest," said Wapner Newman Partner Samuel A. Anyan, Jr. "We will fight for accountability for their devastating loss and are committed to securing justice in the names of those killed and injured by this tragedy."

Samuel A. Anyan, Jr. is a Partner at Wapner Newman and has been a member of the firm since 2010. Widely recognized as a top litigator, Mr. Anyan has been named Best Advocate of the Year by the National Bar Association, inclusion in the 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, and recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

"The family can count on the exceptional care and legal representation Wapner Newman is known for, receiving only the very best from everyone on our team," said Managing Partner Robert S. Miller.

