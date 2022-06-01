Wapner Newman Retained in Pottstown Home Explosion

Five Family Members Killed, Two Seriously Injured in Possible Gas Leak
PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia personal injury firm, has been retained by a Pottstown, PA, family following the deadly explosion of their home on May 26, 2022. Four children and their grandmother were killed in the explosion. Two other adults in the home were seriously injured and remain hospitalized.
The family home was located on Hale Street, near Butler Avenue. The explosion caused damage to nearby houses and has left a family and community devastated. In addition to local police, Pennsylvania State Police, the local Red Cross, and support services -- including counselors -- were dispatched to the scene. While police are investigating the cause of the explosion, neighbors report frequently smelling gas in the area prior to the explosion.
"The most critical consideration for our team is to support the family through this terrible time. The family's losses are unimaginable and strike at the heart of what we hold dearest," said Wapner Newman Partner Samuel A. Anyan, Jr. "We will fight for accountability for their devastating loss and are committed to securing justice in the names of those killed and injured by this tragedy."
Samuel A. Anyan, Jr. is a Partner at Wapner Newman and has been a member of the firm since 2010. Widely recognized as a top litigator, Mr. Anyan has been named Best Advocate of the Year by the National Bar Association, inclusion in the 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, and recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.
"The family can count on the exceptional care and legal representation Wapner Newman is known for, receiving only the very best from everyone on our team," said Managing Partner Robert S. Miller.
Since 1978, the law firm of Wapner Newman has been helping victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death. The firm serves personal injury claims throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, ensuring that victims and their families get the compensation they deserve. For more information, contact Wapner Newman by calling (215) 569-0900 or visiting https://www.wapnernewman.com.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Wapner Newman
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.