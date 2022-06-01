SilverSky and NRTC Announce Cybersecurity Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, and NRTC, a member-driven and technology-focused organization based in Herndon, Virginia, today announced an agreement to offer cybersecurity services to NRTC members.
Providing its electric and telecom members with a vast array of managed services, NRTC will now add SilverSky's award-winning MDR services to its portfolio, enabling the cooperative to provide its members with the latest managed cybersecurity services. The services range from managed endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication and security awareness training to vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and email security.
"Accompanying our ongoing emphasis on serving frequently underserved healthcare organizations and educational institutions, this partnership with NRTC helps expand that effort with a distinct focus on the needs of our nation's rural communities," said Jason McGinnis, President and COO at SilverSky. "SilverSky's MDR services are powerful, yet easy to deploy and affordable – offering an appealing mix for NRTC's members. We look forward to working with the NRTC Managed Services team to provide these valuable services."
"Our members provide essential electric and telecommunications services to rural America and thus are obvious targets for hackers. It is vital we arm them with comprehensive cybersecurity tools and resources," said Jon Bartleson, President of NRTC's Managed Services division. "Cybersecurity is a top priority for our members and staffing for these types of roles is a major challenge. We chose to partner with SilverSky to make sure we could offer comprehensive, affordable managed cybersecurity to our members."
SilverSky and NRTC will be hosting a webinar for NRTC members on June 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern. NRTC members can register for Managed Cybersecurity Made Simple, Affordable & Accessible for Telcos & Electric Cooperatives on the NRTC website, www.nrtc.coop.
NRTC is a member-driven cooperative that provides technology solutions to help more than 1,500 electric and telecom members bring all the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America. NRTC helps rural internet service providers grow by delivering end-customer technical support, NOC monitoring, network engineering, cybersecurity solutions and revenue-generating services leveraged by a powerful service delivery platform. NRTC's products and services are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural providers and their customers, and include smart grid and utility solutions, broadband engineering, infrastructure and managed network services, mobile service solutions, and programming solutions for video providers. NRTC helps ensure member success by bringing national scope and scale to local, rural projects and helping integrate technology solutions with existing infrastructure. Visit www.nrtc.coop.
Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.
