LIVEbe Communities Engages in Community Wellness Efforts

Philanthropic Efforts Include Wish Your Way Challenge and School Cleanup Initiative

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIVEbe Communities, a premier apartment developer and operator dedicated to delivering distinct apartment homes within connected communities, today announced a series of initiatives designed to give back to local communities served by the company.

The efforts include the LIVEbe Wish Your Way Challenge, in which each of the company's four apartment communities are raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Onsite teams and residents alike are being encouraged to donate. Additionally, LIVEbe team members engaged in a cleanup effort at Stephen Knolls School in Silver Spring, Md., on May 17. The school is renowned for its special education program that serves those aged 3 to 21.

"While the apartment world is laser-focused on leasing and providing the best possible resident experience—and rightfully so—sometimes it's best to pause and take a look at the bigger picture," said Elaine De Lude, vice president of LIVEbe. "We always aim to be the best possible neighbor in the communities we serve, but it's about more than just saying so. Our teams get genuine joy from donating for the Wish Your Way Challenge and the Stephen Knolls School cleanup, and we'll continue to pursue likeminded initiatives."

LIVEbe's communities include The Remy (which consists of two phases in Lanham, Md.) 2Hopkins (Baltimore, Md.), Glen Oaks (Greenbelt, Md.) and The Bowen (Bowie, Md.). Upon developing the first phase of The Remy in 2017, LIVEbe teams engaged in a neighborhood cleanup effort of the surrounding Harkins District.

The Stephen Knolls School sits a short drive west of Glen Oaks, The Bowen and The Remy. Cleanup efforts by LIVEbe ambassadors, who were part of a volunteer effort spearheaded by the Property Management Association, included power washing, painting, gardening efforts, removal of weeds and dead plants, trash pick-up, mulching, the edging of flower beds and sweeping of sidewalks and stairwells.

As part of the LIVEbe Wish Your Way Challenge, community teams are competing to match donations and raise as much as possible for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"We've made it fun by tracking the precise amount donated by each community and sending out regular updates," said Debra White, events coordinator for LIVEbe "It's encouraging to see how well our teams and our residents have responded. Even if someone skips their daily coffee or matches the price of their lunch for a donation, it makes a difference."

LIVEbe will continue to regularly pursue philanthropic efforts to help better its local neighborhoods. These efforts reflect the company's core values of fostering connections and making a positive difference within the community.

About LIVEbe Communities

Headquartered in Rockville, Md., LIVEbe was founded in 2016 and is helmed by multifamily veterans Elaine De Lude and Jennifer Rucker. LIVEbe is the multifamily division of Berman Enterprises and was established with a specific focus on fostering a sense of community by offering an unparalleled living experience for residents and employing LIVEbe Ambassadors who are forward thinking and passionate about providing exceptional customer service.

About Berman Enterprises

Berman Enterprises is a multi-generational real estate and investment company founded on the principles of honesty, integrity, hard work, hands-on management, community and philanthropy. Employing a conservative financial strategy, Berman Enterprises has experienced sustained growth since brothers Melvin J. Berman and I. Wolford Berman founded the company in 1952.

Today, the Company and its affiliates own and manage more than 9 million square feet of commercial office, retail, industrial/flex and residential properties in Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The Company also owns several hundred acres of developable land representing thousands of units of residential and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial and retail development potential.

Media contact

Elaine De Lude

240-621-3200

edelude@LIVEbe.com

SOURCE LIVEbe