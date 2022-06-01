The CyberWire and Dragos launch new podcast and newsletter, bringing critical attention to industrial infrastructure security.

FULTON, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire and Dragos, Inc. announced today the launch of Control Loop, a new podcast and newsletter covering operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) security. With the aim of bringing attention to industrial cybersecurity, Control Loop is an informative and educational resource for the international community of infrastructure operators and security professionals. Control Loop is a collaboration between cybersecurity news leader the CyberWire , and Dragos , the global leader in cybersecurity solutions for industrial infrastructure.

The Control Loop podcast, hosted by the CyberWire's Dave Bittner, investigates the latest threat intelligence, security strategies, and technologies that industry professionals rely on to safeguard civilization. Every two weeks, Dave analyzes the biggest stories in OT security with commentary from key industry leaders and operators. Each episode includes new guests who provide the insider's perspective on major threats and vulnerabilities, novel ideas and solutions, and critical training topics.

"Control Loop is all about giving back to the OT community," said Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Dragos. "Creating this podcast has been a dream of mine for years. Our goal here is to keep the community informed, provide high quality education, and lead an open conversation about the issues that matter most to our industry."

"The threat to OT networks and systems is a huge growing concern in the industry," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "Rob Lee and Dragos have been key partners since CyberWire started and we're excited to bring this new resource to the community. What I love most about this show is that it's more than just news and intelligence, there's also practical education for the people on the ground who work tirelessly to secure our daily life."

The first show launches today with new episodes every two weeks. The first newsletter publishes next week with new editions every month. Listen and subscribe to the podcast wherever you get your favorite shows and subscribe to the newsletter on the CyberWire website .

About the CyberWire



The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

About Dragos



Dragos has a global mission : to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy , and manufacturing , and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East .

