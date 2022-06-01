Hendrickson, McGoldrick Co-Head JonesTrading Prime Services

Sales, Operations to Propel Relationship Based Offering
LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("JonesTrading") announced today the hiring of industry veterans Jorge Hendrickson and Mark McGoldrick as Managing Directors, and Co-Heads of JonesTrading Prime Services. Each brings over two decades of experience in the space.
JonesTrading has been increasing their presence in Prime Services over the past several years and now has in place the sales management to offer a robust hybrid of high touch coverage and technology for better execution, reporting and service. Hendrickson and McGoldrick will further increase our presence and will drive growth. They will also be responsible for cross selling the full suite of Jones services.
Prior to joining Jones, Mr. Hendrickson was CRO of Opus Fund Services, LLC and Vice President of Prime Services at Concept Capital Markets LLC. Mr. Hendrickson also held positions at: Bayhead Capital Investments (Trading Cross Connects); Intrepid Capital Management; and Bridgewater Associates. Mr. McGoldrick was previously Director at Cowen Inc.'s Outsourced Trading and Prime Services Group. He was MD at Concept Capital Markets LLC and the founder of Alaris Trading Partners LLC.
In the Fall of 2021, Prime Services for JonesTrading was enriched through the acquisition of Weeden Prime Services. Through the acquisition Jones named operations professionals Mike Mayerhofer MD and COO for Prime Services; Rob Schatzman MD, Head of Client Service; John Vaccaro, Client Service Rep and Lalit Hingorani, Product Developer. These professionals added to our existing client services and operations team within Prime Services.
Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: "JonesTrading's hybrid model of relationship and technology has gained traction in every area of brokerage and banking that we have entered. Our already recognized Outsourced Trading Service will be enhanced with our now parallel Prime Services offering. Jorge Hendrickson and Mark McGoldrick bring the expertise and experience required to build this business – which we believe is an underserved market."
Jeff LeVeen, JonesTrading's Global Head of Outsourced Trading, said: "We have been extremely focused on building the industry's best outsourced trading offering. With Jorge and Mark heading our Prime Services, we now offer the same level of expertise, commitment and scale in our Prime Services."
JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is the leading global equities and derivatives broker- dealer for institutions. Since 1975 JonesTrading's sole focus has been creating liquidity for institutional and corporate clients on an unconflicted basis. The ability to provide a secure, trusted platform connecting a diverse group of market participants enables the firm to unlock liquidity, providing best-quality execution for larger and more complex trades. Member FINRA and SIPC.
SOURCE Jones Trading Institutional Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.