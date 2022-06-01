New Canadian Student Wellbeing Study Reveals Two in Five Students (38%) Say More Professional Development/Internship Opportunities Would Increase Engagement with their Institution

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The first chapter of the new 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study commissioned by Studiosity , a leading online study platform for post-secondary institutions, and carried out independently by Angus Reid, has revealed a crucial need for equitable student support following insight into student responsibilities and commitments, motivation to achieve high grades, and perceived engagement with their institution, by age, household income, location, and area of study.

"Students have found it difficult to adjust amidst the loss of the 'student experience' and the usual connections"

According to the study, which surveyed over 1,000 post-secondary students across Canada:

76% of students report balancing work in addition to studying

49% of students aged 20-23 report working part-time, up from 36% in 2021

Students in British Columbia (78%) and those enrolled in diploma/associate programs (80%) are significantly more likely to be working in addition to studying vs. 2021

40% of students say more access to financial aid & support would help them improve academic performance

86% of students are motivated to achieve high grades in their academic program, and students aged 26-29+ appear significantly more motivated than students aged 18-23

61% of students feel engaged with their college or university, with significant variance by area of study

On the topic of increasing engagement with their institution, open-ended responses from the survey include comments such as "Complete overhaul of my program. It's operating on outdated assumptions about course-load and student life, and clearly hasn't considered the student experience in the program planning." Another student wrote "I have kids. There is little support for parents, and little supported access to other parents. I feel very alone."

This survey was a follow up to the 2021 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study and includes topics such as: overall feelings of wellbeing and stress, academic integrity and cheating, student intent to withdraw, thoughts on assessment methods, optimism towards the future, and more.

Professor Judyth Sachs, Academic Officer at Studiosity, says "It is comforting to see that a majority of students are feeling engaged with their university in some way. Despite the challenges of the past couple years, it is a testament to institutions in Canada making students feel supported and listened to throughout the challenges of the pandemic."

"However, it's also clear that some students have found it difficult to adjust amidst the loss of the 'student experience' and the usual connection and social opportunities that are part of learning on campus." This report offers actionable insights to improve student wellbeing and will be released in chapters in the coming weeks.

About the 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study

This survey was conducted among 1,014 current postsecondary students in Canada. The sample frame was balanced to ensure representation and statistical significance of gender and region in proportion to their overall share of the Canadian postsecondary student population. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted in English and French.

