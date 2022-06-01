Aya Gold & Silver: Step-Out Drilling Extends Eastern and Central Mineralization at Zgounder

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYA AYASF ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its step-out drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.
- Follow-up of mineralised slopes with DZG-SF-22-07 at the 1,975 level, which intercepted 1,748 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 8.5 meters ("m") including
- 14,720 g/t Ag over 1.5m
- 6,480 g/t Ag over 1.5m
- 3,460 g/t Ag over 0.5m
- Hole T28-22-1975-01 located below current mine galleries, intercepted 3,260 g/t Ag over 3.6m including
- 5,096 g/t Ag over 1.2m
- 4,525 g/t Ag over 1.2m
- Definition of near-surface mineralization to the east with ZG-22-04, which intercepted 796 g/t Ag over 11m including
- 7,760 g/t Ag over 0.5m
- 3,760 g/t Ag over 0.5m
- Continued definition at the 1975m level with T28-22-1975-803, which intercepted 1,896 g/t Ag over 3.6m including
- 3,520 g/t Ag over 1.2m
- 1,948 g/t Ag over 1.2m
- Extension of the eastern strike by ZG-22-10, which also intercepted 1,089 g/t Ag over 6m including
- 2,720 g/t Ag over 1.5m
- 1,092 g/t Ag over 1.5m
"Today's step-out results confirm high-grade continuity below current mine galleries and in the central portion of the mine. Additionally, holes ZG-22-04 and ZG-22-10 intercepted high-grade intervals that further define the eastern strike close to surface. Overall, results continue to support Zgounder's near-term expansion potential, providing additional support for our updated resource statement later this year," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.
Included in this release are results for 82 holes , which include 14 surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 6 underground DDH, 50 T28 and 12 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendixes 1 and 2.
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length1 (m)
Ag2 (g/t)
Surface
ZG-22-04
5.50
8.50
3.00
130
19.00
30.00
11.00
796
including
0.50
1,026
including
0.50
7,760
including
0.50
3,760
33.50
36.00
2.50
121
46.50
49.00
2.50
425
51.50
52.50
1.00
888
56.00
60.50
4.50
208
69.50
70.00
0.50
156
76.00
77.00
1.00
192
98.50
99.00
0.50
188
121.50
123.00
1.50
324
167.00
172.00
5.00
651
5.50
8.50
3.00
130
ZG-22-10
4.50
10.50
6.00
90
16.50
22.50
6.00
1,089
including
1.50
2,720
including
1.50
1,092
Underground
DZG-SF-22-07
24.00
32.50
8.50
1,748
including
0.50
3,460
including
1.50
14,720
including
1.50
6,480
TD28-22-2125-058
2.40
10.80
8.40
527
including
1.20
2,184
TD28-22-2075-066
25.20
26.4
1.20
1,000
T28-22-1975-01
4.80
8.400
3.60
3,260
including
1.20
5,096
including
1.20
4,525
14.40
26.40
12.00
296
T28-22-1975-803
0.00
1.20
1.20
104
2.40
3.60
1.20
76
10.80
14.40
3.60
1,896
including
1.20
1,948
including
1.20
3,520
TD28-22-2125-047
4.80
7.2
2.40
1,028
TD28-22-2030-092
3.60
6.00
2.40
1,456
including
1.20
2,800
10.80
15.60
4.80
513
including
1.20
1,772
TD28-22-1975-110
0.00
3.60
3.60
1,492
including
1.20
1,804
including
1.20
2,550
YAKD-22-1975-010
16.80
19.20
2.40
1,761
YAKD-22-2000-024
13.20
15.60
2.40
1,100
YAKD-22-2000-026
3.60
13.20
9.60
412
including
1.20
1,940
YAK-22-2030-1
0.00
3.60
3.60
1,036
13.20
14.40
1.20
106
18.00
20.40
2.40
265
1
Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.
2
All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.
For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.
Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
Hole No.
From
(m)
To
(m)
Length1
(m)
Ag2
(g/t)
DZG-21-28
81.50
83.00
1.50
743
234.00
235.00
1.00
76
238.50
239.50
1.00
350
251.00
251.50
0.50
109
268.00
272.00
4.00
247
278.00
283.00
5.00
255
291.00
292.00
1.00
710
ZG-22-03
221.50
223.00
1.50
89
229.50
231.00
1.50
851
ZG-22-04
5.50
8.50
3.00
130
19.00
30.00
11.00
796
including
0.50
1,026
including
0.50
7,760
including
0.50
3,760
33.50
36.00
2.50
121
46.50
49.00
2.50
425
51.50
52.50
1.00
888
56.00
60.50
4.50
208
69.50
70.00
0.50
156
76.00
77.00
1.00
192
98.50
99.00
0.50
188
121.50
123.00
1.50
324
167.00
172.00
5.00
651
ZG-22-06
7.50
10.50
3.00
142
262.00
263.00
1.00
96
386.00
387.50
1.50
167
ZG-22-07
26.00
27.50
1.50
495
30.50
32.00
1.50
77
ZG-22-09
31.00
36.50
5.50
389
56.00
57.00
1.00
108
63.00
64.00
1.00
100
65.50
66.50
1.00
84
ZG-22-10
4.50
10.50
6.00
90
16.50
22.50
6.00
1,089
including
1.50
2,720
including
1.50
1,092
ZG-22-11
7.50
16.50
9.00
495
31.50
37.50
6.00
326
42.00
46.50
4.50
536
136.00
142.00
6.00
304
144.50
150.50
6.00
163
ZG-22-12
72.00
77.00
5.00
570
ZG-22-13
311.00
312.50
1.50
232
315.50
317.00
1.50
80
ZG-22-14
184.00
185.50
1.50
194
ZG-22-15
17.50
19.50
2.00
394
33.00
36.00
3.00
256
ZG-22-16
174.50
176.50
2.00
598
ZG-22-22
174.50
177.50
3.00
186
184.00
186.00
2.00
403
212.00
213.50
1.50
187
1
Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2
All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
Hole No.
From
(m)
To
(m)
Length1
(m)
Ag2
(g/t)
DZG-SF-22-06
9.00
11.00
2.00
199
DZG-SF-22-07
24.00
32.50
8.50
1,748
including
0.50
3,460
including
1.50
14,720
including
1.50
6,480
DZG-SF-22-32
29.50
34.00
4.50
792
84.00
85.50
1.50
96
DZG-SF-22-35
38.00
41.00
3.00
378
47.00
52.00
5.00
674
56.50
58.50
2.00
86
89.00
90.50
1.50
344
95.00
98.50
3.50
275
DZG-SF-22-37
18.00
19.00
1.00
136
DZG-SF-22-41
25.50
31.00
5.50
81
T28 Drilling
T28-22-2075-808
14.40
15.60
1.20
212
22.80
24.00
1.20
84
T28-22-2075-809
0.00
1.20
1.20
192
12.00
13.20
1.20
92
T28-22-2075-811
4.80
8.40
3.60
79
T28-22-2075-812
2.40
3.60
1.20
84
T28-22-2075-814
14.40
20.40
6.00
384
T28-22-2075-815
14.40
21.60
7.20
478
T28-22-2075-817
12
15.60
3.60
158
T28-22-2075-818
2.4
6.00
3.60
149
T28-22-2075-819
13.2
14.40
1.20
448
TD28-22-2125-037
2.40
6.00
3.60
187
TD28-22-2125-038
15.60
20.40
4.80
319
TD28-22-2125-039
7.20
9.60
2.40
95
TD28-22-2125-056
2.40
9.60
7.20
455
TD28-22-2125-058
2.40
10.80
8.40
527
including
1.20
2,184
TD28-22-2075-064
4.80
7.20
2.40
308
TD28-22-2075-065
0.00
2.40
2.40
158
21.60
25.20
3.60
529
TD28-22-2075-066
25.20
26.40
1.20
1,000
TD28-22-2075-067
0.00
2.40
2.40
146
4.80
9.60
4.80
104
TD28-22-2075-070
15.60
25.20
9.60
150
TD28-22-2075-071
14.40
15.60
1.20
84
19.20
20.40
1.20
76
TD28-22-2075-072
12.00
13.20
1.20
792
22.80
24.00
1.20
492
TD28-22-2075-073
21.60
22.80
1.20
99
T28-22-1975-01
4.80
8.400
3.60
3,260
including
1.20
5,096
1.20
4,525
14.40
26.40
12.00
296
T28-22-1975-800
8.40
9.60
1.20
664
T28-22-1975-801
6.00
7.20
1.20
108
T28-22-1975-803
0.00
1.20
1.20
104
2.40
3.60
1.20
76
10.80
14.40
3.60
1,896
including
1.20
1,948
including
1.20
3,520
T28-22-1975-804
8.40
10.80
2.40
140
T28-22-1975-807
19.20
20.40
1.20
208
TD28-22-2125-044
12.00
13.20
1.20
500
TD28-22-2125-047
4.80
7.20
2.40
1,028
TD28-22-2125-048
0.00
2.40
2.40
102
4.80
7.20
2.40
682
10.80
13.20
2.40
740
TD28-22-2125-049
0.00
3.60
3.60
641
8.40
10.80
2.40
178
19.20
20.40
1.20
88
TD28-22-2125-050
7.20
9.60
2.40
94
TD28-22-2030-090
2.40
3.60
1.20
356
TD28-22-2030-092
3.60
6.00
2.40
1,456
including
1.20
2,800
10.80
15.60
4.80
513
including
1.20
1,772
TD28-22-2030-093
3.60
4.80
1.20
772
7.20
12.00
4.80
175
TD28-22-2030-094
4.80
9.60
4.80
88
TD28-22-2030-095
4.80
6.00
1.20
88
TD28-22-2030-097
7.20
10.80
3.6
137
18.00
19.20
1.2
88
TD28-22-1975-110
0.00
3.60
3.60
1,492
including
1.20
1,804
including
1.20
2,550
TD28-22-1975-111
1.20
2.40
1.20
488
TD28-22-1975-112
15.60
18.00
2.40
223
TD28-22-1975-113
15.60
16.80
1.20
150
22.80
24.00
1.20
76
TD28-22-1975-115
0.00
4.80
4.80
158
7.20
8.40
1.20
116
10.80
12.00
1.20
148
18.00
19.20
1.20
268
TD28-22-1975-117
0.00
6.00
6.00
285
14.40
15.60
1.20
112
18.00
19.20
1.20
80
TD28-22-1975-118
0.00
2.40
2.40
628
TD28-22-1975-119
14.40
16.80
2.40
142
TD28-22-1975-101
0.00
2.40
2.40
144
8.40
9.60
1.20
208
TD28-22-1975-104
8.40
9.60
1.20
76
TD28-22-1975-108
4.80
6.00
1.20
92
YAK Drilling
YAKD-22-1975-009
18.00
21.60
3.60
175
YAKD-22-1975-010
16.80
19.20
2.40
1,761
YAKD-22-1975-012
24.00
25.20
1.20
220
YAKD-22-1975-013
2.40
3.60
1.20
116
YAKD-22-2075-017
10.80
13.20
2.40
372
YAKD-22-2075-018
10.80
14.40
3.60
736
16.80
18.00
1.20
109
48.00
50.40
2.40
576
YAKD-22-2075-020
22.80
27.60
4.80
229
39.60
46.80
7.20
654
YAKD-22-2000-024
13.20
15.60
2.40
1,100
YAKD-22-2000-026
3.60
13.20
9.60
412
including
1.20
1,940
YAK-22-2030-1
0.00
3.60
3.60
1,036
13.20
14.40
1.20
106
18.00
20.40
2.40
265
YAK-22-2030-3
8.40
10.80
2.40
741
15.60
18.00
2.40
301
YAK-22-2030-3bis
6.20
9.20
3.00
180
1
Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2
All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.